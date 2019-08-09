The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Tupelo woman said she was at a man's County Road 999 Union house and he started yelling at her to leave his residence. She said he hit her in the face and then left. She later noticed her wallet, $100 and a Bluetooth speaker were missing from her purse. She thinks he stole them.
A County Road 1531 Guntown woman loaned her car to a male friend in July. He has not returned the 2000 Nissan Sentra and will not answer her calls or texts.
A County Road 598 Plantersville man reported his county-issued garbage can was missing.
A woman said she left her car at the gas pump of a Palmetto Road store. While inside, a white female in a black car backed out of a parking space, hit her car and drove away. There was damage to both driver's side doors on the 2017 Nissan Sentra.
A County Road 1501 Nettleton man said a white male with numerous tattoos walked through his pasture and headed south on County Road 1501.
A Cottongin Lane woman returned home and found the garage window was broken and called 911. She called 911 to check the house. Nothing appears to be stolen. She said the pool man may have broken the window accidentally.
A County Road 122 Nettleton couple spotted a white male around their lake. He told the couple he was taking a shortcut and walked into Itawamba County.
A man said he was driving a coworker home from work. She argued with him all the way from Blue Springs to County Road 45 Tupelo. When she got out of the car, she hit the passenger side window, cracking it.
A County Road 1282 Mooreville woman said someone stole her son's Kawasaki motorcycle. The bike was later recovered by deputies.
A County Road 598 Plantersville woman said she let her little sister stay with her for a couple of months. The sister brought a dog that is chewing on things and they got into an argument. The sister and dog left the property willingly.
Tupelo Police Department
A woman told police her sister is not supposed to be at their mother's Van Street house. When the sister refused to leave, the woman called 911.
A Leake Street resident reported a black male in Bermuda shorts knocking on their window after midnight. An officer found the suspect, who appeared to be under the influence of drugs. The 46-year-old man was charged with public intoxication.
A Forest Park Road woman said a foreign-sounding man called and said her Social Security number had been involved in some activity. He requested her SSN before he could give her all the details. When the woman told her mother about the call, the mother was worried about someone stealing her identity and told her to call 911.
A South Gloster Walmart employee said a 60-year-old white man tried to shoplift four bottles of Steel Reserve beer and a can of Off bug spray. He was detained for police and charged with shoplifting.
A Zaxby's employee said she went to the bathroom and left her cell phone on the sink. An unknown black female entered the bathroom after her. When she went back to get the phone, it was gone.
A North Gloster convenience store called police because someone left a pistol behind the garbage can in the men's restroom. The weapon turned out to be a BB gun. Police took the gun and placed it in an evidence box.
A Cliff Gookin Boulevard Dollar General manager said a black female walked around the store for several minutes then attempted to leave without paying. When confronted, the woman pulled eight bottles of Gain In-Wash Scent Booster Beads worth a total of $36.
A Dodge's Store employee said a black male walked out of the store around 7 p.m. with a case of Bud Light without paying. He fled on foot heading south.
An Augusta Street woman said someone entered her unlocked car and went through the center console. She found her wallet and driver's license separated in the front yard. A check revealed $565 cash missing from the wallet.
A North Foster Street woman said someone entered her unlocked car and stole her money.
A South Joann Street woman said someone entered her unlocked car and stole her money.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.