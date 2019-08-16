The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1119 Saltillo woman was out for a morning walk when a gray and white dog ran out and tried to attack her.
A County Road 653 Saltillo woman said her debit card came up missing in June and she has started seeing charges she did not make. She thinks her 23-year-old daughter took the card and has racked up $895 in charges. She said the daughter stole $100 from her purse last week while she was sleeping.
A County Road 2320 man said his step-son started an argument about money and threatened to do bodily harm to the man. When the man tried to leave, the step-son blocked the car. When the man called 911, the step-son left.
A Highway 371 South Mooreville woman said her cousin keeps his dog at his mother’s house next door. The dog comes in her yard uninvited, so she shot it with a BB gun once. The cousin started sending her threatening text messages. She blocked his number, so he got a new phone and continued texting.
An East Garrison Street woman got a 55-inch smart TV from Rent-A-Center in January. She called and said she wanted to return it. The company said to set it outside and they would pick it up. She set it in the carport at 10 a.m. and left. She returned at 1 p.m. and the set was gone. The Rent-A-Center employee showed up later and said they didn’t pick it up.
A County Road 2180 Saltillo man said his wife and her mother got into an altercation over civil issues. The couple left the scene to let things cool down before they return. He said the 44-year-old mother has their children and some other belongings.
A County Road 1303 woman returned home and found a package delivered by Federal Express Ground. On the box was written “DOG.” She then noticed the right side of her dog’s face was swollen. She called FedEx and was told no driver had reported an aggressive dog. She plans to contact a supervisor tomorrow.
A County Road 54 Shannon man said a female acquaintance came to his house and slashed three of the tires.
A County Road 1057 Tupelo woman said she and her sister went to the store to get groceries and her prescription medication. After unloading all the groceries, she noticed her medicine was missing. The sister said she didn't know where it was, but the sister has stolen medication before.
The Auburn Road Chevron reported that someone pried open the front door overnight. The thieves tampered with the ATM but no money appears to have been taken. They stole several cartons of cigarettes, around $600 in change, several sets of headphones and a 55-gallon garbage can from the kitchen.
Tupelo Police Department
A South Green Street woman said she has received several threatening text messages from two female acquaintances. They are threatening to beat her up.
A Rutland Drive woman left home around 5 a.m. to go pick up her boyfriend. As she left home, the air pressure warning came on, showing zero for all tires. She continued on to a stop sign and pulled over. All of the tires started to shake and went flat. Her mother's ex-boyfriend later admitted he did it because they had put him out of the mother's home.
A Midas employee said a woman came in to have her car serviced. After they were done with the 2013 Toyota Camry, she said she wanted them to take the fluids back out of her vehicle. She then walked out without paying the $179.91 bill.
Salvation Army employees reported a 44-year-old black female was "highly upset" after she was not allowed inside and was refusing to leave. Police had dealt with the suspect several times Friday for verbal disturbances. When she refused the officer's order to leave the premises, she was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.