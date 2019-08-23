The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1349 Tupelo resident said she went out Friday morning and noticed her brick mailbox "had fallen and was in the ditch." She said it looked like it had "been struck by something, tearing it down."
A Garden Park Drive Saltillo man said he gave an acquaintance $3,800 to work on the air conditioning units at his house. The friend said he would show up several times but has never kept the appointment. The friend has now stopped responding to his calls and texts.
Security at HM Richards in Guntown said an employee refused to leave after being fired. The suspect was yelling and cursing, before jumping in his truck and driving around the building. Security chased the man off the property, then called 911.
A County Road 122 Nettleton woman said she has seen a tan truck parked in the cemetery across the road on several occasions. She has heard that things have been missing from the cemetery.
A State Park Road woman said her brother and his girlfriend came to her house to babysit her dogs while she went to the doctor. When she returned, the couple was arguing. When the brother threw an antique glass bottle, she told them to leave. The girlfriend pushed her against the wall. The couple then threw her on the floor and began punching and kicking her.
A County Road 1149 Plantersville woman said the neighbor's pit bull is aggressive and has bitten her before. The owner refuses to keep it on a leash and she can't even check her mail because of the dog.
A County Road 1820 Saltillo woman said she and her boyfriend got into a verbal altercation. When deputies arrived, he said he was going anyway and left.
A County Road 931 Auburn man said a homeless man has been sitting across the road from his house. He said he has been there for several days.
A County Road 1503 Baldwyn woman said she heard a loud noise outside around 7:30 p.m. She went out and found her car unlocked and her Ruger .38-Special revolver missing.
A County Road 1275 Baldwyn woman said neighbors told her a man came to her property and started shooting at several of her pot-bellied pigs. She later found one of the five with a bullet wound in the shoulder. She is not living at the house while it is being remodeled.
A 22-year-old County Road 754 Tupelo woman said her 50-something male neighbor has been making unwanted comments toward her for several days. Instead of knocking on the door to tell her she has a water leak, he tapped on her window at 7 a.m. She said he has moved a chair on his property so it faces her bedroom window, She said he is "being real creepy" and she is scared.
A County Road 752 Tupelo woman said she saw several people in dark clothing outside her bedroom window around 3 a.m. When she called 911, the suspect left running toward County Road 47.
Tupelo Police Department
A Bella Vista Drive man said he walked outside around 3 a.m. and noticed his Craftsman edger was missing. He said one of his neighbors was known for having sticky fingers.
A woman in a Ford Expedition pulled up to a safety checkpoint on South Thomas Street around 9:45 a.m. The woman said she had never had a license and had no proof of insurance. A check revealed she had three active arrest warrants. She was taken to municipal court.
A man said his truck was parked on the grounds of the state hospital. A lawnmower threw a rock that broke the windshield of the 2014 Ford F-150.
A North Gloster Walmart employee watched a white male walking through the store concealing various food items in his backpack. When the 38-year-old man tried to walk out the door without paying for the $46.16 in goods, he was detained for police.
A Payne Street woman said her ex-boyfriend's ex-wife has been sending her threatening and disparaging messages through social media.
Officers responded to the West Main Walmart for a report of two black men and a black woman panhandling and drinking alcohol in the parking lot around 12:30 p.m. The suspects' vehicle was stopped shortly after it left the parking lot. The driver had a suspended license, no proof of insurance and one warrant. The male passenger had three active warrants. The female had seven active warrants. The male passenger claimed ownership of the open beer in the vehicle. All three were arrested and taken to city court.
A man said he set his wallet down beside the register while checking out at a Barnes Crossing Road gas station. When he returned to the store, the wallet was gone. Security video showed a black male picking up the wallet, putting it in his pocket while checking out and leaving the store.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.