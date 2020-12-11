The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Belden man inherited a County Road 598 Plantersville house and has been fixing it up to sell. His mother-in-law has been going to the house wanting to take items. They are taking her to court because she thinks she is entitled to the property, even though she was not mentioned in the will.
A County Road 2578 Guntown garage owner said he was working on a customer's car when a woman entered the shop. He yelled at her to leave. She walked around to the other side of the car and stole his cell phone from his jacket pocket.
A Highway 178 Mooreville man said a person claiming to be with the Social Security Administration said someone in Texas was using his Social Security number. They said the person was caught with $25,000 worth of cocaine in their car.
A County Road 651 Guntown woman said she has been getting calls and texts from her ex-husband, even though she told him not to contact her.
A County Road 1766 Tupelo woman said her ex-husband arrived at her house and started a verbal altercation. During the argument, he took her phone and would not give it back. When she called 911 on her daughter's phone, he threw her phone at her and left abruptly.
Tupelo Police Department
Police responded to South Green at 11:30 p.m. for an intoxicated white male on the front porch of a residence. Police found the suspect hiding behind pallets at a business. There was a bottle of Kentucky Gentleman nearby. He was charged with public intoxication.
A Tedford Street man said his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend showed up at her place and started an argument because another man was there. While he was on the phone with police, the ex returned with another male and attacked the man physically.
Police found a white female behind the wheel of a red Jeep stopped in the middle of Briar Ridge Road and blocking traffic around 7:45 a.m. The vehicle was in gear and running. The driver, who appeared to be under the influence of stimulants or hallucinogens, did not respond to loud verbal requests to get out of the vehicle. As officers tried to handcuff her, she began yelling, screaming profanities and resisting. She was unsteady on her feet and could not finish a complete sentence or thought. The 28-year-old woman was charged with driving under the influence, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, no driver's license, no tag, no proof of insurance and obstructing a city street.
An Enterprise employee said a female returned a rental car. While cleaning out the car, the employee found a 9mm pistol under the driver's seat. The magazine was not in the weapon or in the car. The employee turned the gun over to police for safe keeping.
A Nelle Street man said someone forced their way into his gooseneck camper trailer and stole a $60 air tank.
A woman said she was at the Shine Time Car Wash on Strauss Street two days earlier. She could feel the belt that pulls vehicles through bumping under her car. The Dodge pick up in front of her stopped moving forward and the belt pulled her Ford Explorer into the rear of the pickup. Employees stopped the machine when the truck driver started blowing his horn. The truck driver said he had been pulled into a white Volvo that had jumped off the track. A car wash employee told the three drivers that they don't call the police because it happened on private property.
A Scruggs Farm, Lawn and Garden employee said a man was "walking suspiciously" toward the entrance and the alarm sounded when he got to the door. The sales staff asked him to take off his shoes and walk through again. The alarm still sounded. When questioned about possible shoplifting, the man got angry and assaulted the employees, who later retrieved the shoplifted item, a $32 hat. Police cited him for shoplifting.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.