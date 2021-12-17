Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Hannah Destiny Beene, 22, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Baldwyn Police Department, burglary of a commercial building.
Fred Hudson, 19, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Baldwyn Police Department, burglary of a commercial building.
Jordan Scott Inmon, 30, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Shannon Police Department, possession of a controlled substance.
Bradley Jenkins, 52, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, contempt of court.
Demarcus Maze, 22, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Baldwyn Police Department, burglary of a commercial building.
Chadwick Miles, 44, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, no seat belt.
Bradley South, 31, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office. burglary of an auto, trespassing.
Aunterius Washington, 32, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated domestic violence.
Seth Wayne Williams, 38, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, failure to dim headlights.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1149 Brewer woman said a female left a suspicious package by her mailbox. She said someone else later picked up the package.
An APAC employee said a white male customer got upset because the company could not sell him asphalt at this time. The man was so upset he burned his tires when he left, leaving black marks on the concrete parking lot.
A County Road 1252 Mooreville woman said her ex-husband showed up uninvited and rattled the doors trying to get inside. She said he does not have permission to be on her property.
A County Road 811 Saltillo man heard a loud crash outside around 1 p.m. A car had knocked down his mailbox and paper box, as well as the neighbor's mailbox.
A County Road 1057 Tupelo woman said she walked outside and discovered a white male walking down her driveway around 6 p.m. The roughly 30-year-old man said his father kicked him out of the car on the highway. He knew he shouldn't be on her property and asked for a cigarette. The man then started walking down the road. He was possibly drunk.
A Drive 2496 Blue Springs woman said she and her husband were awakened by someone knocking on the door at 2:45 a.m. He said he was stuck in their yard and asked to come inside to use their Wi-Fi. When the woman said she was calling 911, the suspect started walking away. He came back and again asked to come inside the house and was again told to leave. Deputies arrested the man for trespassing.
A Palmetto Road convenience store reported that someone stole the coin-operated air compressor from the west side of the parking lot.
A County Road 600 Shannon man said someone "jimmied" the back door while he was on a camping trip, got into his house and stole a bottle of prescription drugs. His nephew confessed when confronted.
A man said he recently purchased some County Road 452 Nettleton land. He went to check on the property and discovered someone had dumped a "bunch of burnt debris."
A County Road 1389 Saltillo man said his father owns his house and gave him permission to live there. A male relative showed up around 11 p.m. saying the father gave him permission to live there as well. The suspect caused a disturbance and tried to pick a fight with another person at the house.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Friday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A man said he went to Hunter's Haven before Thanksgiving to purchase a firearm. When they ran a background check, he discovered someone had fraudulently used his name and birth date, but not his Social Security number, to check into a New York mental health facility in November 2020.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a man went through the self checkout and failed to scan frozen meals, cat food and bacon worth a total of $43. He was confronted and the items recovered. He was cited for shoplifting.
A Starkville man said while he was playing disc golf at Veterans Park, he left the window down in his truck. Someone stole a shirt and two bottles of prescription drugs.
A landlord said that when a couple moved out of his Wayside Drive rental house, they took the refrigerator and washer with them. The couple was in the process of buying a truck from him. They had the truck towed away, but still owned him money on it.
A woman said she was driving along Interstate 22 when her ex-husband pulled up and started flipping her off. He began coming into her lane, forcing her to run off the road and onto the shoulder. He then got in front of her and slammed on his brakes. He exited onto the Northern Loop and she went home to call 911.
A patrolman spotted a car without headlights after 11 p.m. on West Jackson Street. The car was stopped at Church Street. As the officer started to get out of his cruiser, the 37-year-old white male driver took off. The driver went one block and pulled over at Madison Street and opened his car door. The suspect was escorted out of the car and onto the ground by the officer. He was charged with fleeing, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
A South Eason Boulevard convenience store employee said a man has been stalking and harassing her at work. He has been told to not return to the store and other employees will not serve him.
Employees at the West Main Street AT&T store said a mother and daughter entered the store and stole a Samsung cellphone that was not secured to the display. They called the woman and told her if she did not return the phone, they would call the police. When she did not return the phone, they called the police.
A woman said she forgot her handicap mirror placard. She was parked in a handicap space at the hospital when an older white male walked up, flashed a badge, and told her someone else needed this handicapped parking spot. She moved, but later realized the man with the badge had parked his blue Nissan Altima in that spot.
A middle-aged white woman walked into Dodges Store around 6:30 a.m. and wanted to buy three cartons of Newport cigarettes. The card was declined but the clerk didn't notice the alert and handed the cigarettes to the woman. The woman took the tobacco and left before the clerk realized the mistake.
A West Jackson Street man said while he was away, someone removed a window unit air conditioner and crawled into his house. The burglar stole a bag containing $2,000 worth of barber tools, a Dewalt cordless drill, $40 in loose change and two Vizio speakers.
A South Gloster used car lot reported that overnight, someone stole the catalytic converter off a Ford pickup on the lot.
A West Main Street man said overnight, someone damaged the left front quarter panel of his car. He said three guys owe him money and he is pursuing charges. They may have damaged his car in retaliation.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.