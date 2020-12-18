The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 300 Shannon man was hauling a Jeep Liberty on a trailer when his truck broke down. He worked all day on the truck but could not get the 1976 Chevy C-10 cranked, so he left it. When he returned the next morning, the truck, trailer and Jeep were gone.
A County Road 1201 Plantersville man got home and found someone had kicked in the front door. His belongings were thrown all over the house and his 32-inch television was stolen.
An Oxford woman said she wanted to buy a full-blooded Australian shepherd and found one online. She drove to Tupelo and paid a Wind Song Circle Belden man $950. She later learned the puppy was not full-blooded and had been purchased from the Oxford animal shelter and, by contract, the man was not supposed to sell the puppy.
A County Road 261 Palmetto man said his neighbor has been threatening "to kill him dead." He said it is an ongoing issue.
A County Road 300 man said he found his stolen C-10 pickup at the end of a gravel road off of County Road 506. The Jeep was still on the trailer and attached to the truck when he found it. The truck front bumper was torn off and the truck was covered with mud. The sound system and tools were stolen from the truck.
A County Road 931 Auburn man saw several suspects in his yard removing items from his truck around 5:30 p.m. The responding deputy found no sign of anyone being on the man's property and everything the man said had been removed from the vehicle was still there.
A County Road 1900 man said his cousin's girlfriend sent him a text saying she was going to send someone over to beat him up.
A County Road 811 Saltillo woman had a flat tire and noticed what appeared to be a knife hole in it. She has a security camera in front of her house, but someone disabled it and placed it on the ground around 10 p.m. No one could be seen in the video. She thinks her soon to be ex-husband might be responsible.
Tupelo Police Department
A woman called police to report a two-car accident near the intersection of North Madison and Clinton streets. A check revealed an outstanding warrant for shoplifting, and the woman did not have a valid driver's license or proof of insurance. After filling out the crash report, she was arrested and carried to jail. Her car was towed.
A North Church Street man said his ex-girlfriend showed up unannounced around 10 p.m. She started breaking the outside lights. When he finally went outside, she said she had a gun in the car. When she cooled down, he let her come inside. A short time later, she was mad again, breaking things and pouring candle wax on his couch. When he said he was calling the police, she left. He estimated the damages at $800.
A woman said she was the passenger in a car with a man who had anger issues and needed his medicine. While driving, he said people were following them. When she said there was no one following them, he got angry and threatened to beat her up. She asked him to pull over so she could walk home. He did. She said the altercation never got physical but she wanted to report it in case something happens in the future.
An employee reporting to work at a McCullough Boulevard business noticed the mailbox was open and several packages were missing. When she checked, at least three packages were delivered the evening before.
A woman walked into the police department to report that her baby daddy has not returned her car. Earlier in the day, she filed a police report against him for threatening her. She got out of the car and he drove away. She called and asked him to return the 2011 Chevy Malibu but he has not.
A North Church Street woman said a man showed up last week to give her a ride. While he was inside her house, he stole her $400 Chromebook.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.