The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1810 Saltillo man said there is an aggressive black pitbull in the neighborhood. The dog is coming onto his property and acting aggressive toward his bird dog.
A County Road 931 Tupelo man said someone claiming to be with Medicare called and asked for his elderly mother, When he said they did not handle Medicare issues over the phone, the caller hung up. The person called back minutes later, They knew the man's address and threatened to come over and beat him up. The caller also threatened the man's mother.
An East Point Drive Saltillo man got a letter without a return address. The letter was filled with racist symbols and talked about the Create Foundation and Lill Creek in Pontotoc, citing sexual assault, kidnapping and murder. He said he didn't know who sent the letter.
A Saltillo man said two dogs got into his State Park Road Mooreville pasture and killed three of his pygmy goats.
A 23-year-old Tupelo woman said she took her car to a County Road 600 Shannon man in mid-October to have him fix the transmission. The cost was more than what they initially agreed upon, so she agreed to pay it off over time. She said she recently saw someone driving her 2005 Nissan Maxima in Verona. When she called the mechanic, his accountant said the balance would have to be paid in full before she could get her car back.
A FXI Verona woman said she left her iPad in the break room at work about 2 p.m. and left work around 3:30 p.m. When she got home, realized the device was missing and returned to the plant. The ipad was not in the break room and no one had turned it in. She said she would get management to review the security cameras tomorrow.
A County Road 1009 Mooreville man said his 27-year-old daughter left their apartment Nov. 23 with an unknown male from a neighboring apartment. He said she leaves often, but is usually only gone for a few days before returning. He tried calling her cell phone but it goes straight to voicemail. He called her friends, but they have not heard from her either. The deputy said that since she is an adult, they could not file a missing person's report.
A 32-year-old County Road 452 Shannon woman was at work when she received an alert that someone was trying to log in to her Samsung smart watch. She called home and had her mother look for the watch, which was not in her bedroom. She thinks her 37-year-old brother, who also lives in the same house, could be responsible for the theft.
A Mitchell Road woman said she and her daughter were asleep when someone started banging on the apartment door around 11 p.m. She said her husband was not answering his phone, but she could see his vehicle out in the parking lot.
Tupelo Police Department
A South Green Street woman said after a man left her residence last night, he started calling and saying "ugly things to her that she doesn't agree with." She wants him to stay away from here.
A Hilda Avenue woman said someone hit her car that was parked on the street outside her house. She said the other vehicle did not stop.
The Lee County Library reported a black female trespassing around 10 a.m. The officer made contact with the woman, who had seven outstanding warrants, including one for trespassing at the library and three for disobeying a police officer. The 69-year-old woman was arrested and carried to the Lee County Jail.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a male customer concealed more than $60 worth of goods in Walmart bags and tried to leave the store without paying. He was cited for shoplifting.
A South Spring Street business reported that overnight, someone stole the tag off the company's business van.
An East Main Street man said he got a call from someone claiming to be with the Social Security Administration saying there had been criminal activity associated with his Social Security Number in Texas. The caller said he had multiple offenses against him, but they would be dropped if he put $200 on a Google Play card. With the caller on the phone the entire time, the man went to the store, bought the card and read off the numbers to the caller. He then realized he had been scammed and went straight to the police department.
A West Main Street woman said she forgot and left her iPhone at Little Caesar's Pizza. Using an app, she tracked the phone to the 1500 block of Ida Street. Attempts were made at several houses but the phone was not located.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.