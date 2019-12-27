The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Dogwoods Hills Circle woman said a black male in a white Honda CRV has been going door to door saying he is a licensed landscaper and offering to cut trees.
A County Road 885 Saltillo man went to get his leaf blower from the garage and noticed it was missing. When he checked, someone had also stolen a pressure washer, a string trimmer, a cordless drill and a 3,500-watt generator.
A 31-year-old Highway 6 Plantersville man said he purchased a lottery ticket. When he got ready to cash it in, it was missing from the drawer where he placed it. He said two female acquaintances were in the house and had access but he did not know which one stole it.
A State Park Road man said his neighbors have several dogs that appear to be malnourished. Some of the dogs have come onto his property acting aggressively toward him and his family.
Deputies were called to Waters Street in Saltillo where police had recovered a stolen vehicle. A woman said her 2002 Ford Explorer had been repossessed by Guntown Used Auto Sales. She said "after a period of time," her brother called and said he had gotten her car back, so she took possession and started driving it again. She willingly gave the car back and the car lot declined to press charges.
A County Road 1471 Mooreville man said he saw a shirtless 6'5" tall white male walk onto his property and into his carport Dec. 26 just before 6 p.m. The man went to get his rifle and when he returned the suspect was gone.
A Palmetto Road man said he has been watching a friend's property while the friend is away. When he went to check on the County Road 726 house, the front and back doors had been kicked open. He was uncertain what might have been stolen, other than an old family sign. The man said while he was there, he ran into a white male acquaintance, who might have played a role in the burglary.
A County Road 931 Saltillo woman said a man showed up without warning and started an argument over a truck that has been on her property since 2013. He said he was told to take them to court because they did not pay for the truck. She told him not to come back on her property because he is no longer welcome.
Tupelo Police Department
A Feemster Lake Road woman said she left her purse and several Christmas presents in her car - which she could not remember if she locked. When she saw a Facebook post about a car being broken into in the area, she went outside to check hers. All the presents and her purse, which contained $100 in cash and her bank cards, was stolen.
Police were called to the Salvation Army shelter on Carnation Street around 5:30 a.m. for an altercation between two females. The security guard said the instigator has been told numerous times she is not welcome but continues to return. She was loud and disturbing the other people there. When she refused to comply with officers, she was arrested and taken to jail.
A Ballard Park employee reported seeing a video on social media of two females stealing a $500 Christmas decoration from the park.
A Robert E. Lee Drive man said he loaned his iPhone XR to a female acquaintance on Dec. 12 so she could make a phone call. She left without returning the phone. He reported the phone missing Dec. 26.
A man said after he left Academy Sports, he noticed damage to the passenger door and bedside of his Ford pickup. He doesn't know who hit his parked truck.
A man walked into the police department to report a parking lot accident. He said he was at Woody's around 11 p.m. when a black Chevy pickup backed into his Honda Accord.
A man said while he was shopping at the mall area Dec. 26, someone stole a Winchester bolt action rifle and a 9-shot revolver from his red Ford Mustang. He admitted he left the car unlocked, but said he hid the pistol in the glove compartment and the rifle was under some clothes in the back seat.
A woman said she was in a parking lot just off the road in the 1800 block of East main Street and about to start riding her bicycle around 6:40 p.m. when a passing car hit her left leg and the front of the bike. She complained of lower leg pain. The car stopped at 400 Front Street. The driver said she was eastbound on Main and thought she hit a bike. She turned around and drove by the area several times but didn't see anything. She called 911 and a dispatcher told her to go to a nearby gas station to wait for an officer. She called her mother, who suggested she go to the police department.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.