The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1451 Saltillo woman said a man called at 11:30 p.m. and threatened to run her car off the road and if that didn’t kill her, he would hire a hit man.
A County Road 2254 Saltillo woman said a tan pit bull chased her daughter’s car down the drive. The dog was biting at the tires and acting aggressive. She was afraid to get out of the car. The dog ran away when the car came to a complete stop.
A County Road 1451 Saltillo man said a neighbor keeps exposing himself to the man and his wife. This is an ongoing situation and the second report he has filed in 24 hours.
A man said he was across from the North Auburn Grocery when a man across the road released his pit bull. The man could not get to his dog before the pit bull attacked his dog.
A Jersey Drive Tupelo man said his neighbors’ kids keep parking in the road blocking traffic and making it hard for him to get out of his driveway. He has tried to talk with the neighbors but they “were unreasonable about the situation.”
Tupelo Police Department
A Pauline Street woman said a man followed her home and started screaming at her, saying she yelled something at him. When he slapped her, his sister came out of the house to break up the altercation. The man's wife then arrived and assaulted the sister, by pulling her hair and pushing her down.
An Ida Street man said his downstairs neighbor was beating on the wall at 5 a.m. keeping him awake. The officer contacted the downstairs neighbor, who obviously just got up. She said she went to bed at 11 p.m. and had been asleep the whole time.
A West Jackson Street woman said someone entered her unlocked car overnight and stole her pink Taurus .380 pistol and a box of ammunition.
A Tracewood Drive man said overnight, someone entered his unlocked vehicle and stole his Springfield Armory 9mm pistol.
A Poplarville Street woman said someone entered her car overnight and stole a bottle of Xanax and her black and purple 9mm pistol. She said the car was supposed to be locked, but there were no signs of forced entry.
A Grand Ole Oaks Belden woman said someone entered her unlocked car overnight and stole her Smith & Wesson 9 mm pistol.
A Redbud Lane woman said overnight, someone entered her unlocked car and stole her Taurus .38-caliber snub-nosed revolver.
An officer patrolling Wildwood subdivision because of a string of car burglaries saw a car on Elderberry Street with the door open. He contacted the homeowner who did not know the car had been entered. She said a $175 impact wrench was stolen.
A West Main Street man said someone entered his unlocked car in the apartment parking lot overnight. The thief stole a 9mm pistol and his wife's leather jacket. The jacket and the pistol's holster were found nearby. The gun was not.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a white female selected 15 Blue Ray DVDs worth $106 and tried to leave without paying. She was detained for police and charged with shoplifting.
A man stopped by the police department at 400 N. Front St. to drop off a gold iPhone he found in front of the Aquatic Center. The screen was severely damaged. It will ring but you can't answer it.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a white male selected a $69 impact driver, changed the price tag for a lesser item and went through the self checkout. When confronted, the man said he never changed the tag. He was arrested and charged with shoplifting.
The South Eason Boulevard Burger King reported that sometime during the day Thursday, a customer paid with a counterfeit $20.
A man said he was driving through the South Gloster Walmart parking lot when someone almost hit him. He swerved to avoid then and hit a power pole instead. There was heavy damage to the front of his 2019 Hyundai Sante Fe.
