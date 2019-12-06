The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1205 Nettleton man said someone ran over his county-issued garbage can and dragged it across the road. The can was damaged and garbage was strewn across the road.
A West Garrison woman said two pit bulls came into her yard and tried to attack her small dog.
A County Road 1460 man said he thinks his son-in-law stole stole an impact driver, sockets, a drill and a security system from his County Road 1349 storage building.
A Guntown man said he caught a white male and female trespassing on his grandfather’s property. The couple were seen on a game camera the man installed where he hunts.
A Highway 6 Plantersville man walked out and saw two dogs chasing his horse. He caught the dogs and tied them to the bumper hitch on his truck. The dogs got away, one leaving its collar tied to the truck.
A 21-year-old Pontotoc woman was at a County Road 995 house when her boyfriend's mother attacked her. She said the older woman grabbed her arm, scratching it. She then shoved her and would not let her leave the room.
A man reported someone stole several items from his County Road 1460 property. He was missing a truck winch, a Honda pressure washer, two full 2.5-gallon cans of gas, a pancake air compressor and 100 feet of air hose.
A Highway 370 Baldwyn man said overnight, someone stole his 2015 Chevy 3500 truck. The truck was left unlocked on farm land with the keys in the center console. A neighbor saw a vehicle pull onto the farm around midnight and leave a short time later.
An Aldridge Drive Mooreville woman said a male acquaintance "gushing blood out of his left arm" showed up at her place around 5 p.m. He left in a gold GMC Envoy. She is concerned about his well-being.
A County Road 41 Verona woman said her 28-year-old son came to her residence around 8 p.m. and tried to get in. She thinks he is on drugs, she is scared of him and doesn't want him at her house. When deputies arrived, the son ran behind the house.
A County Road 41 Tupelo man said he saw what appeared to be someone walking through the field across the road around 9 p.m. He thought he saw a phone light turning on and off.
A County Road 54 Shannon woman said around four people came up on her front porch around 1 a.m. shining a flashlight in her window. She never got a look at anyone's face. She added that this has been an ongoing problem.
Tupelo Police Department
A woman said while she was shopping at the West main Walmart, someone hit her 2012 Kia Optima, damaging the left rear bumper.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a white male took the price tag off a $1.46 picture frame and put it on a $224 vacuum cleaner. He used the self-checkout and left the store. There is video of him swapping tags and the external camera shows the license plate on his GMC truck.
An officer was patrolling the alley behind the Scottish Inn. A black man saw the officer and took off running. The officer ordered him to stop, but the man refused. After a short foot chase, the officer stopped the man, who tried to pull away as he was being handcuffed. The 39-year-old man was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and felony possession of crack cocaine.
A Fillmore Drive man said he heard a loud noise outside around 7 p.m. When he looked outside, he saw that his mailbox had been damaged.
A North Gloster Dollar General employee said a female came to the register to put $400 on a Green Dot card, but she had less than $5 on her debit card. That left a balance of more than $395. The clerk called to cancel the transaction, but the cancellation was not processed, leaving her cash drawer short at the end of the day.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.