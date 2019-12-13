The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 659 Tupelo woman said she heard four gunshots outside her house at 4:30 a.m. She didn't realize the shots were aimed at her house until 6:30 a.m. when she discovered the back glass of her car was broken and there were three bullet holes in her house. A neighbor heard the gunshots and saw a car squealing its tires headed toward Verona.
A man said he is building a house on Sturbridge Cove in Mooreville. When he arrived one morning, he noticed mud tracked in the house. Someone dumped paint on the doors and floors throughout the house. The vandal also draw a penis on the floor. Entry was made through a back window, according to the muddy footprints. A neighbor saw a gray Z71 pickup in the drive the night before.
A Mountain Leader Trail man said he was doing some work around a Ryal Drive house for a woman, who paid him with a $200 check. He later learned the check was no good because the account had been closed.
A County Road 452 Nettleton woman said a pit bull showed up overnight but didn't become aggressive until the morning. The dog charged at her and her boyfriend, chasing them back into the house.
A County Road 598 Richmond man said on different occasions, he and his wife have seen three women walking along the road, apparently under the influence of some type of drugs.
A Mountain Leader Trail Lake Piomingo man said a friend he went to school with contacted him through Facebook messenger. The note said he had won a government loan and needed to send $200 on a PayPal card to them. He called the friend, who said her account had been hacked and it was a scam.
A 52-year-old State Park Road man said he and his 23-year-old son got into a verbal altercation. The son has been on meth and doesn't want to work. The father told him he either has to go to rehab or move out. The son left before deputies arrived.
Tupelo Police Department
A Feemster Lake Road woman said her son might have left her car unlocked. Overnight, someone went through the car and stole her 9 mm pistol. Another woman in the same apartment complex said someone went through her unlocked car, but nothing appeared to be missing.
A Westridge Road man said he went out at 5:15 a.m. and cranked his car to warm it up. When he returned to the unlocked car 30 minutes later, someone had entered the car and had stolen his wallet containing multiple credit/bank cards and $100 in cash.
A Feemster Lake Road woman said her son went to get his book bag around 9 p.m. and left her car unlocked. Overnight, someone went through the car and stole her iPhone SE valued at $500.
A Crestview Drive woman said overnight, someone entered her unlocked car. They rummaged through the car and stole a whole bottle of prescription opioid painkillers. A neighbor flagged down the officer and reported someone had gone through his car as well. They stole a magazine for a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson pistol, a car charger and $20 in cash.
A Grace Lane woman said overnight, someone went through her car and took a bag of medicine and a pair of Chanel sunglasses. She said she locked her car the night before, but the passenger door was ajar the next morning.
A Briar Ridge Road resident said he always leaves his car doors unlocked. Overnight, someone went through his vehicle and stole his wallet that contained his driver's license, Social Security card, debit card and Medicaid card.
A Belk employee watched a white female conceal a pair of blue Puma leggings in a plastic bag and attempt to leave without paying. The 33-year-old was detained for police and charged with shoplifting.
A man walked into the police department Dec. 12 to report a previously stolen gun. He said he took his truck to a car wash in April and put his pistol in the glove box. After getting his truck back and driving away, he noticed the gun was gone. He returned to the car wash, but the manager had no luck finding the gun. Police put the gun on the national list of stolen weapons.
Following a disturbance at the Lee County Library, officials called police about banning a suspect from the property. Police told the suspect he was no longer allowed on library property.
An Old Navy employee said the store alarm sounded when two black females walked out of the store. They drove off in a black sedan with a bag covering the license plate. The employee estimated the suspects stole $80 worth of clothing.
A woman said she was driving on East Main Street when the car in front of her stopped suddenly. The driver of the pickup behind her slammed on his brakes and swerved at the last second to avoid rear-ending her 2014 Nissan Pathfinder. The truck continued on. She thought she felt a bump, but was unsure. She later discovered damage to the driver's side rear of her vehicle.
A South Green Street church said someone stole its city-issued garbage can about 10 days ago. They had to file a police report before Waste Management would replace the missing one.
A man found a women's wallet on Eason Boulevard near the railroad tracks. He turned the item in to police.
Police responded to a possibly disabled car on the Natchez Trace around 11:30 p.m. The officer found a Ford Explorer off the side of the road with the back lift gate open. The 45-year-old female driver denied having anything to drink but a Yeti cup with an intoxicating beverage was in the car. She had trouble maintaining her balance and was charged with driving under the influence. At the jail, she became uncooperative, mumbling curse words at the officers and jail staff. She refused to answer questions and refused the Intoxylizer test. She was uncooperative when the staff tried to search her. The officer said she was so belligerent that she walked out of the bathroom with her pants down. The staff threatened to put her in the restraint chair if she did not cooperate.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.