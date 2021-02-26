Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Alexis Shamlin, 24, of Plantersville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, burglary of a dwelling.
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
A County Road 1305 Saltillo man said he met a male subject a few days ago. The subject showed up at his house uninvited this morning. He told the unwanted guest to leave several times. When he refused, the man called 911.
A woman said she went to her grandson’s County Road 300 Shannon residence to get some clothes for him. Inside, she noticed things appeared to be disturbed. She saw that a knife case and all of his guns except one were missing.
A man said he went to check on a County Road 506 Shannon property and saw a four-wheeler had been moved behind the trailer and the cover removed. The man had a cable and barrel blocking the driveway. The cable was cut and the barrel moved,
A County Road 261 Palmetto man said someone in a silver Hyundai Sonata with a Redbirds sticker on the back glass was swerving all over the road. They ran over his mailbox and kept going north.
A County Road 1305 Saltillo man aid a 24-year-old white male showed up in his yard twice today knocking on the door. The suspect appeared to be under the influence of drugs. Deputies arrived and arrested the suspect.
A County Road 600 Shannon man said an unknown white couple wearing camouflage were walking through his yard around 6 p.m. He yelled at them to get off his property, and they did. He felt the incident was suspicious,m so he called 911.
A County Road 455 Shannon woman said her ex-boyfriend is sending nude photos of her to a female friend and her brother-in-law. She thinks he is mad at her because she is moving on and starting a relationship with someone new.
A County Road 1948 Saltillo man said he found several bags of trash in a ditch near his property. The bags contained mail with the names and address of two people with a New Albany address.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Feb. 25.
