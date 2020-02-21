The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1557 Mooreville woman reported a car was stuck in her front yard around 5:30 a.m. The female driver said she got lost and was trying to turn around when her car got stuck around 9:30 the night before. She said she could not afford to pay for a wrecker and had a friend coming from Hamilton, Alabama coming to get her.
A County Road 1438 Auburn woman said there is a brick house on County Road 1147 where there are several dogs tied in the front yard with no shelter. There are lots of chickens in the backyard of the house known for gamecocks.
A 28-year-old Pontotoc man said his father's car was at his father's 36-year-old girlfriend's Palmetto Road house and he wanted deputies to go with him to get the car. Deputies said they could not escort him if the vehicle was not registered in his name.
A County Road 115 Shannon man said someone entered his unlocked pickup and stole a Phoenix .22-caliber pistol from the center console.
A County Road 1948 Saltillo woman said she and her husband are going through a divorce. She allowed him to stay with her the previous night and in the morning his was drunk and threatened to kill her while she slept. She wants him to leave because he drinks heavily and is verbally abusive. He left with his daughter.
A County Road 199 Tupelo woman said she got home at 11 a.m., went to her bedroom and wanted "zero contact" with her husband. Around 6:20 p.m., he started banging on her bedroom door wanting inside. She called 911 and said when he drinks heavily, he gets angry with her. Their 34-year-old son said his father began drinking then started beating on the door. His mother called 911 before it escalated.
Tupelo Police Department
A Robert Kennedy Drive woman said during the night, someone left the road and drove through her side yard, taking out a section of fence. There were also ruts in the yard.
An Ida Street woman said she left a $390 money order for her rent in a drop box at her apartment complex on Feb. 2. The manager said they never got her payment. She later learned someone had whited out the apartment complex and wrote a person's name on the payee line and cashed it on Feb. 13.
A Milford Street apartment manager said a tenant placed a $300 money order for rent into the apartment drop box. Security cameras showed two white males using a long metal object Feb. 3 at 4:30 a.m. to fish the money order out of the drop box.
