The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Saltillo woman was driving down County Road 300 near Shannon around 8:30 p.m. when three deer ran out in front of her. She hit two of the animals, damaging the front bumper, grill and passenger side mirror of her 2015 Chevy Tahoe. 2-27
A man said he received notice from the Internal Revenue Service that an unknown subject at an undisclosed location had used his Social Security number to get a job and possibly for tax purposes. When he called the IRS, they said they could not give him any more information, that he needed to contact local law enforcement. 2-27
A County Road 1652 Auburn apartment complex owner said when a tenant moved out, he took the G.E. stove, three sets of window blinds, broke a window and knocked holes in several interior walls. Another tenant took the window unit air conditioner, the refrigerator and two sets of window blinds. 2-27
A County Road 1650 man said he saw a white male in his teens walk out of the woods next to his house. His wife saw the same teen earlier with another white male wearing all black walking around their lake. 2-27
A Birmingham Ridge Road man said he let a 62-year-old homeless man stay in his shed to help him out. The suspect stayed for about two weeks and left on his own. When the suspect left, he stole four Milwaukee cordless tools without permission. The man said someone in a black Ford Ranger picked him up on Tuesday. 2-27
A County Road 885 Saltillo woman said she saw her landlord get into her purple 1997 Ford Ranger that was unlocked and the keys were in the ignition around 3:30 p.m. The landlord then drove off without permission. 2-27
A County Road 1351 Saltillo woman said someone in a red pickup drove past her house very slowly several times after 11:30 p.m. It backed into a neighbor's driveway and then headed down County Road 1818. Deputies checked the area but did not find the vehicle. 2-27
Tupelo Police Department
A Bordeaux Lane man reported that overnight, someone entered his truck that he said was locked. The only thing stolen was a Taurus pistol. 2-27
A woman said she was a guest at the Super 7 motel on McCullough Boulevard. She said she was sitting at the table in the room around 10 a.m. when the table suddenly collapsed, hitting her in the face and hand. She went to the emergency room where she filed a police report. Officers noted the woman did not have any visible injuries at the time. 2-27
South Gloster Walmart employees reported a woman "acting bizarre" with management. Officers found the 33-year-old white woman by the gas pumps around noon. They told her she was not welcome inside the store. She started yelling obscenities and was arrested for public profanity. 2-27
A man told police that he gave a male friend a ride to Pontotoc Wednesday morning around 8 to get more beer and to pick up a girl. On the way, he told the friend he shouldn't get drunk every day, he shouldn't disrespect him and he should pay what he owes for gas money for all the rides he has given him. On the ride back to Tupelo, the friend started screaming at him and shaking him while he was driving. At the intersection of Highway 6 and South Gloster, the friend grabbed him by the throat. He pushed the friend back and hit him in the left eye. The friend then punched the man in the head twice while he was driving. He tried to push the friend out of the car but couldn't. When they got to the friend's house, the friend walked around, extended his hand and asked if they were OK. When the man said "No," the friend punched him in the mouth. 2-27
An officer stopped a car doing 63 in a 45 zone on South Green Street near Cooper Tire around 1:30 p.m. The driver had no license or proof of insurance. He also had an active arrest warrant with the city of Tupelo. He was arrested and taken to city court to see the judge. The car was released to his mother. 2-27
A Bordeaux Lane man said overnight, someone broke into his locked truck. The only thing stolen was a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol. 2-27
A woman said she was driving west down Bickerstaff Street around 5:30 p.m. when she met a red Chevy Silverado heading east. She said a large table fell out of the truck bed and into the street. She was unable to avoid it and collided with the furniture, damaging the front end of her 2014 Dodge Charger. The truck driver said he had the table tied down, but it came loose. He only noticed it was loose after the table fell and hit the car. 2-27
