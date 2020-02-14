The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1016 Plantersville woman said her 18-year-old son lives with her and he has caused several problems in the past. He got upset when she turned on the light and television at 4:30 a.m. and threatened to take a tree of hers. 2-13
A Mitchell Road woman said a German shepherd mix showed up a few nights ago. She fed the dog and brought him inside for an hour before calling 911. 2-13
A County Road 2254 Saltillo man has a pit bull he keeps chained in the yard. His cousin lives down the road and his dogs continue to come over and eat his dog's food. He has asked the cousin to keep his dogs tied up, to no avail. 2-13
A Highway 370 woman and her daughter were watching television around 8:30 p.m. when they heard something fall. They then heard the sound of plastic bags rattling. They contacted 911. Deputies checked the residence but found no signs of forced entry or anything out of the ordinary. 2-13
A County Road 1277 Nettleton man said his adult stepchildren keep arguing and won't let him sleep around 1 a.m. When deputies arrived, the 35-year-old stepson agreed to leave for the night. The 31-year-old stepdaughter said she would go to bed. 2-13
A woman called 911 around 2:30 a.m., saying her 36-year-old daughter had locked herself in an upstairs bedroom of her Lake Piomingo home while her 26-year-old boyfriend "was downstairs destroying the residence." Deputies found the man outside with marijuana in his possession. He was arrested on the misdemeanor drug charge. 2-13
Tupelo Police Department
A Rankin Boulevard woman said while at a convenience store, another woman started threatening her verbally. As she tried to exit the store, the suspect grabbed her by the throat and pushed her. She said she went to her car, got her boyfriend's necklace and threw it at the suspect. The suspect then came over and hit her in the left eye. 2-13
A truck driver turning off of Eason Boulevard onto Highway 45 North at 9 a.m., saw what he believed to be a pistol on the on ramp and stopped. When he confirmed it was a gun, he called 911 and a Tupelo police officer took custody of the Ruger .380. 2-13
A West Main O'Reilly Auto Parts store said an unknown man walked into the store and stole a package of vehicle window tint. When confronted by the employee, the suspect ran out of the store and drove away. 2-13
Police received several calls about a man, holding an alcoholic beverage, dancing in the street on Linden Hill around 2:30 p.m. Police found the 25-year-old black male, open beer in his hand, in the park next to the Boys & Girls Club as the nearby school was starting to dismiss. He was charged with public intoxication and open container. 2-13
A Belk employee said a female entered the store, concealed a $70 bottle of Perry Ellis cologne in her purse and walked out of the store. The day before, the same suspect walked out of the store with $219 worth of clothing. 2-13
