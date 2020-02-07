The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Southern Motion Baldwyn supervisor said someone found a syringe inside one of the bathrooms. He did not know who left it there. 2-6
A County Road 1557 Mooreville man said he owed Tombigbee Electric Power Association $198 for his monthly bill. His 31-year-old son made a $2,000 payment to the account online and said TEPA would refund the overage. The son picked up the refund check, the father cashed it and gave his son about $1,500. A couple of days later, the father learned that the initial $2,000 payment bounced. The father is now responsible for the original bill and the refund check. The son is refusing to return the money he received. 2-6
A County Road 2296 Saltillo woman and her husband were gone to the coast for two weeks. They told her 21-year-old son and his girlfriend to watch the house while they were gone. When they returned, the house was nasty and filled with trash. After the young couple was told to leave, the girlfriend called the power company, pretending to be the woman, and had the electricity cut off. 2-6
A County Road 109 Shannon man said his 32-year-old daughter showed up around 11 a.m. He told her she needed to leave but she refused. He said this is not the first time she has showed up uninvited and refused to leave. 2-6
A County Road 885 Saltillo man said he was headed home and saw a truck stuck in the ditch beside his driveway. He stopped to lend a hand to his neighbors, but saw the father and son in a physical altercation. He separated the two and called 911, since the father had blood coming from the top of his head. The neighbors left before deputies arrived. 2-6
Tupelo Police Department
A Salvation Army official said he told a tenant at the Carnation Street campus to pack his stuff and leave around 6 a.m. The suspect got mad and threatened to physically harm the man, at one point reaching through a window at the official. The suspect later called his mother to come pick him up and left without further incident. 2-6
A Salvation Army woman said she was assaulted by a pair of fellow tenants. She said she refused to pick up the other woman's shoes for her, and the suspect pushed her down and body slammed her. The suspect's boyfriend then threatened to cut her. Both suspects had left before police arrived. 2-6
A North Green Street woman said a man got into her trunk and took her jack and handle. When she asked him to return the items the next day, he refused. 2-6
An MDOT employee alerted police of a possible drunk driver in their North Gloster parking lot around 11:30 a.m. The driver admitted to the officer he had consumed a 25-ounce beer. The driver failed the field sobriety test and blew twice the legal limit on the portable breath tester. The 41-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence, no driver's license and no proof of insurance.
A woman said she was traveling west on Jackson Street Extended and slowed to turn into a business parking lot near Coley. Another vehicle hit her from behind, then fled the scene of the accident. She did not know the make, model or color of the suspect vehicle. 2-6
Scruggs employees detained a couple who tried to shoplift around $50 in merchandise. The man had a loaded pistol on him. Both were arrested and charged with shoplifting. 2-6
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.