The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Drive 984 Bissell woman said she did not mean to call 911. She was OK and there was not a disturbance at her residence. 1-30
A Nettleton man said the woman tenant in his County Road 452 rental house has taken in several dogs and he wants them picked up because they are causing damage. He said the dogs have torn the insulation out of the trailer. The deputy explained to the man that the county doesn't have an animal ordinance and he cannot just pick them up. 1-30
A Crossridge Circle Mooreville woman said she purchased a Springfield 9mm pistol about 2 years ago but has kept it put up. When she got ready to go shooting with her husband, the gun was missing from the case. She is not sure how long it has been missing or who would have taken it. 1-30
A County Road 520 Shannon woman said two black males in a silver Ford Taurus pulled into her driveway around 5 p.m. and came down to the garage. The car left headed west on County Road 520. She left home and headed east and soon saw the Taurus riding on her bumper. She turned around in a driveway on Highway 6 to get away from them. 1-30
A County Road 1310 Mooreville woman got home around 6:30 p.m. and found the front and garage doors open. Someone entered the house and stole two computers, two bottles of prescription medicine, four necklaces and a diamond ring. She said her daughter was there until 4 p.m. and the house was locked. 1-30
A County Road 810 Richmond woman said someone came onto her property and stole 6 full sheets of plywood from her porch. They also took a five-gallon bucket full of scrap copper. She said she has noticed multiple items missing from her property over the last few days. 1-30
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Jan. 30
