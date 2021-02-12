Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 2 p.m.
Joel Nichols, 45, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony eluding.
Kimberly Vance, 40, of New Albany, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, simple assault of an officer.
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 331 man said he bought a car from a Possum Trot Road woman. He gave the $400 to her boyfriend/cousin but is worried the 2011 Ford Fiesta might be stolen because they will not give him the title.
A woman asked deputies to do a welfare check on an 81-year-old Euclatubba Road man because he wasn't answering the phone. Deputies went to the house and the man said he was asleep and didn't hear the phone.
A Mitchell Road woman came home and found someone had kicked in her apartment door. Nothing appeared to be stolen and no one was in the residence.
A County Road 823 woman said her 20-year-old grandson started a disturbance in her house, cursing at her. When deputies arrived, the suspect would not cooperate and was charged with disorderly conduct and carried to jail.
A County Road 900 Saltillo couple said someone was trying to break into their shed. He fired a couple of 20-gauge birdshot rounds at the suspect, but didn't appear to hit him. Deputies searched the area but found no one.
Tupelo Police Department
A West Main Street business filed eight separate police reports for embezzlement under contract where customers had signed contracts to purchase wheels and tires but had either not made payments or were very far behind. The total amount owed was nearly $19,000. Three customers owed more than $3,300 each. One man signed a contract for more than $4,000 but never made a payment.
Someone reported an intoxicated man staggering in South Eason near Boone Street around 10:30 p.m. The man smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech. The 41-year-old Black male was arrested for public intoxication. Police also served addition warrants for the same offense.
A North Gloster man said he found a golden retriever puppy online and paid $600 using a phone app. The person handling the shipping said it was cold in Memphis so they needed to use an insulated carrier. It would cost $950, but it would be refunded. He also needed to purchase $890 in insurance. The man sent another $1,840 to the seller. Later the same day, he got an email saying he needed to send another $1,100 for paperwork for the dog to be put on the airplane. At that point, he felt he was being scammed and refused to pay any more. He said he was already out $2,440 for the dog. Hew has since contacted his bank.
A Belk employee said a female customer had been detained for concealing two pairs of pants and two pairs of shoes, worth a total of $316.50, and trying to leave without paying.
Police were called to The Mall at Barnes Crossing where a 40-year-old man was causing a disturbance. The police told the man he needed to leave because security did not want him there. The man said he was not leaving, so he was arrested for disorderly conduct. A check revealed he had an outstanding warrant for malicious mischief as well.
A Hobby Lobby employee said three Black females entered the store after 7 p.m. They filled bags with merchandise and left. They returned about 10 minutes later and resumed. By 7:40 p.m., the trio had left with about 60 miscellaneous items. One female had red hair and was wearing a yellow Cartoon Network sweater. The second suspect had green hair and was wearing a tan sweater. The last suspect had red and black dreadlocks and was wearing a black shirt.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.