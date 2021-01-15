The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
A Highway 6 Plantersville woman said there are five stray cats on her property that she would like removed. She said she can’t take care of them and wants them gone. She was told the county has no stray animal ordinance, but she could call the humane society for possible assistance.
A South Pontotoc woman picked up her 29-year-old boyfriend at work. He accused her of being places she had not been. She pulled the car over and told him to get out. He took her phone and got out. He refused to return her phone, so she went to a nearby store and called 911.
A Guntown man was traveling down County Road 2900 when he had a flat, so he pulled in at an old gas station to change the tire. He had to leave to get the tire fixed. When he returned two days later, someone had cut the catalytic converter off the GMC Yukon.
An off-duty deputy reported a one-vehicle wreck across from his Chesterville Road residence around 11:30 p.m. and the driver appeared to be drunk. Deputies responded and discovered Tupelo police were already on the scene, had arrested the driver and a wrecker was on the way.
A Saltillo man said he was riding his bike along County Road 813 when four dogs came out at him. The dogs did not bite him, but he was afraid they might. He said this is an ongoing problem at or near the same location.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Jan. 14.
