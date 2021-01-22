The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1277 Nettleton woman said her 36-year-old brother has been threatening her and cursing at her because he is missing a ring ands he thinks she took it. She said it has only been a verbal altercation so far, but she left the house and went to a neighbor's to call for help.
A woman said she has seen a dog hanging around a warehouse on Industrial Road. The dog is friendly and not causing problems. She is concerned about the animal's safety with the heavy truck traffic in the area, She was told to call the Lee County Humane Society.
A County Road 1820 Saltillo man said his roommate went into his room and stole $1,200. The man said he had been arrested and when he got out of jail, the cash was missing. When confronted, the roommate admitted taking the money and asked the man what he was going to do about it.
A County Road 1820 Guntown man said he just moved to Lee County and wasn't sure about animal ordinances. He said there is a large colony of feral cats in the neighborhood and wondered what could be done.
A County Road 2424 Blue Springs man received a tax form in the mail from Chase Bank showing he received $200 for opening a checking account. He said he has never had an account with Chase Bank. He contacted the bank and they are closing the account. He called the Public Service Commissioner's office and was told to file a police report.
Tupelo Police Department
An officer pulled up on a Dodge During on North Veterans at east Main Street around 1:15 a.m. The SUV sat through a green light and remained motionless for about five minutes. The officer pulled up and saw a white male slumped over the wheel, asleep. There was an open beer bottle between his legs, as well as another bottle and a beer can in the passenger seat. The officer eventually woke up the 30-year-old driver, who smelled of alcohol. He was charged with driving under the influence.
A man said he was in the parking lot at Cooper Tire and approached a tight entrance. He stopped but a spotter truck was backing up and hit his car with the trailer.
A Mockingbird Lane man said he got a tax form in the mail from Chase Bank saying he has opened an account. He said he did not open a checking account with Chase, but he did have a mortgage with them from 2001 until 2016.
An Evans Circle woman said she received a call from the Social Security Office. The caller said the woman's Social Security Number was locked, then asked for her SSN, along with her name and date of birth. She gave the caller her information, but when the caller asked for her address, she became concerned. When she questioned whether the caller was with the Social Security Administration, the caller hung up.
A Dogwood Drive woman said she got a letter from Chase Bank saying they were closing her checking account and sent a check for 38 cents. She said she never had an account with Chase and contacted the bank's fraud department.
Scruggs Farm, Lawn and Garden called 911 to say a shoplifter was driving down Tom Watson Drive with an employee on top of the suspect's car. Employees said a shaggy-haired, unkempt white male concealed several items while in the store. The suspect left the store without paying, and got into a Jeep SUV with an older white male. A loss prevention employee jumped on the car to stop or identify the suspect as the car drove away. The employee jumped off the vehicle when it was safe and walked back to the store. Employees were not sure what had been shoplifted or the value of the purloined merchandise.
An Ida Street woman said she and her boyfriend got into an argument around 3 p.m. She left the apartment, hoping he would be gone when she returned. When she got back around 5:30 p.m., she discovered he had damaged the walls and urinated in her bed. The boyfriend lives in a camper behind a Crosstown business. When police arrived, they heard a man behind the camper screaming in a severely slurred voice. The 39-year-old man was charged with public intoxication and carried to jail.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.