The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A 77-year-old County Road 1451 Saltillo man said he and his son had a verbal disturbance. The son, who doesn't have a job, is always at the father's house "trying to argue about anything and everything." The son left before the deputy arrived. The man said he was going to change the locks.
A MTD employee said he was threatened by a man who was fired today. As they were escorting the now former employee out of the building, the suspect said, "I'll going to shoot you in the face" and "I'll come find you at your mother's house." A short while later, the suspect texted the man, telling him to come to the store so he could physically assault him.
A woman went to check the mail at her boyfriend's County Road 45 house and found the carport door open. Someone had stolen the stove, refrigerator, washer, dryer and a gun cabinet from the house that has not been occupied since June. A neighbor saw a black male acquaintance going into the house recently.
An East Garrison woman said a male subject had been drinking and started to curse at her around 8 p.m., so she called 911. He calmed down and went to his room before the deputy arrived.
A Shannon man said he was shooting dice with two other Black males on a county road near Club 38 (in the Union community). When they heard gunshots, everyone took off running. Once he got in his truck, he realized he had been shot, so he drove to his sister's house. She drove the man to the hospital. He told police he did not know any of the other men but thinks they were trying to rob him. He has seen one of the suspects carrying a gun in the past.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Jan. 28.
