The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 653 Saltillo man came home from work and found his daughter’s ex-boyfriend sitting in his daughter’s car. The suspect is not welcome on his property. He said he was there to get his phone and left on foot. 1-9
A County Road 1057 Tupelo man said he came home after work and discovered several collectible coins, a set of Air pods and his checkbook were missing from the coffee table where he left them. He thinks his brother-in-law is responsible. 1-9
A Pontotoc man said he needed a deputy to escort him to his former County Road 754 Palmetto residence to get his clothes. He said he lived there with his girlfriend for more than a year. She filed a restraining order against him after both were arrested for domestic violence last weekend. 1-9
A County Road 41 Tupelo man returned from feeding his cows around 3:30 p.m. and found a 41-year-old man in his house. Nothing appeared to be stolen or damaged. The suspect said he had been running through the woods for the last 24 hours. The suspect was charged with vagrancy. 1-9
A West Garrison Street man said a Tupelo car lot has been calling to repossess the car he bought for his girlfriend. He broke up with her in October and stopped making payments. She still has the car. 1-9
An Aldridge Drive Mooreville woman said the left rear tire on her car was flat this morning. There were three puncture markers in the tire. She thinks a neighbor is responsible. 1-9
A Mitchell Road man said he and his fiancée got into a fight over a “relationship matter.” He let her borrow his phone. She broke the phone and threw it out the window. The argument continued all day and she keyed his car, then broke out the back glass and damaged the passenger side mirror of the purple 2011 Nissan Maxima. 1-9
A County Road 1652 Tupelo woman said while she was away, someone stole 16 yards lights, a large wooden Welcome sign, a door mat and a wreath. The burglar then used the hidden key to go inside and steal home decor, including throw blankets. A neighbor saw an older white female in an older silver car at the woman's house around noon. 1-9
A County Road 521 Saltillo woman said she heard her dogs barking around 8 p.m. and looked out and her car was gone. She said her 34-year-old grandson has the car. He also took her cell phone. Since she didn't give him the keys, he must have his own key to her car. 1-9
Tupelo Police Department
An officer was dispatched to South Green Street for an argument between an apartment manager and another female. The resident said the manager came to her residence "with an attitude" and demanded she pick up the trash on her balcony. The manager said the complex has rules that no trash is to be left in common areas. When the tenant refused to comply with the rules, she was given a referral. 1-9
Police were called to the Greyhound Bus depot on South Eason. The driver said a passenger used profanity when he yelled he wanted to get off the bus. The driver said it is company policy that anyone using profane language must exit. The officer explained the situation to the man, who agreed to get off the bus. 1-9
A Kirksey Circle resident said overnight, someone entered her unlocked car and stole a Taser, a phone charging cable and check stubs. 1-9
A Salvation Army employee reported a guest was intoxicated and refused to leave. Officers found the man who was stumbling and smelled of an intoxicating beverage. He was arrested and charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct and interference with a business. 1-9
A patrolman stopped a Chevy pickup with no visible tail lights around 10:30 p.m. near Milford and West Main streets. The office noticed an open 16-ounce can of Mike's Harder Lemonade with visible condensation in the center console. A check of the truck revealed an open 18-ounce bottle of Budweiser beer. The male driver and female passenger were taken to jail and both charged with open container. 1-9
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.