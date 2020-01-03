The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Tupelo woman said she and her boyfriend live at a Shop Drive residence. She came home around 7:30 a.m. and couldn’t open the front door because another woman was holding it shut. When she called 911, the other woman ran out the back door.
A County Road 373 Shannon man said he and his girlfriend got into an argument. They decided to break up and he asked her to leave. After she was gone, he noticed his cell phone was missing and he has not been able to locate it at the house.
A Serenity Circle Tupelo man said the Sig Sauer 9mm pistol he keeps in his truck is missing. He said he has not seen the gun since before Christmas.
A Highway 363 Saltillo man said he is concerned about his neighbor's dog being neglected. The deputy found a dog around back in a small kennel with no food, no water and inadequate shelter in the rain. He set the crate on the back porch to get the dog out of the rain.
A Drive 1728 Saltillo woman said someone took her county-issued garbage can.
A Bolivar Trail Saltillo woman said they noticed two vehicles out in front of the house this morning, then leaving quickly. They checked the surveillance cameras and saw several people beating up a man.
A man was on break at a Highway 178 furniture company when a female coworker confronted him with a box cutter in the parking lot. He said she had been accusing him of trying to steal her girlfriend. His brother pulled him back in the building and the plant manager called 911. The manager said the female was a temporary worker and he does not want her back on the property.
A County Road 1439 Mooreville woman said someone in a truck was driving recklessly in front of her house, doing doughnuts in the road. The truck wrecked in front of her house, then left.
A County Road 1149 church pastor said after an alarm notification, he checked the church security cameras. He saw two men get out of a white Dodge Ram enter a shed beside the church and steal a gas can and a string trimmer. The suspects appeared to siphon gas out of a church van before leaving.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman said her former boyfriend has been showing up at her place unannounced. He arrived around 1 a.m. Friday and started an argument. When she called 911, he left.
A County Road 521 woman said her grandson took her 2002 Buick Park Lane while she was asleep. She said this is an ongoing problem and she wants him to return the vehicle as soon as possible.
Tupelo Police Department
Police were called to a South Eason Boulevard convenience store around 11 a.m. about a man buying beer and going behind the store to drink it. When police arrived and confronted the man, he admitted drinking the two beers he had bought. He was arrested and charged with public intoxication. The officer noted the man has three warrants with the Tupelo Police Department and had a court date that morning for another count of public intoxication.
A Maynard Drive man said he was the designated driver for friends on New Year's Eve. As they were leaving the Fairpark Grill, an unknown white male jumped in the back seat. He asked the suspect to leave and the suspect started kicking the seat. When the suspect finally got out, he left the car door open. The man got out to close the door and the suspect charged him, so he punched the suspect, then drove away. When he got home, he started getting texts from friends threatening to jump him because he punched their friend. He later saw the friend's truck pull up at his house, but later leave. When he checked his car the next day, it was heavily damaged. The right side mirror had been kicked off. The windshield wiper blade was broken and the arm bent. There were footprints all over the car and dents in the hood, front fender and passenger side door of the 2012 Volkswagen Passat. He said the suspects also urinated all over the car.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a female entered the store, selected a dozen items worth $58.51 and tried to leave without paying. The 39-year-old white female was detained for police and charged with shoplifting.
A man said he left his wallet on the counter of a South Gloster convenience store just before noon. When he returned, the wallet was gone. He checked his account and saw a $1.88 charge at a South Green Street store. He said the wallet contained his license, insurance cards, debit cards and $340 in cash.
