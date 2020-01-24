The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Baldwyn furniture plant manager said a male employee made threats the day before and he had general concerns about the suspect making good on the threats. 1-23
A Guntown business said an employee lied about his background, failing to mention several felonies. When it was brought up, the employee said if he was fired, he would come back to the business and fire shots into the air. The manager wanted deputies present during the termination. The employee left before deputies arrived. 1-23
A Highway 6 Plantersville man said a male acquaintance keeps coming by his property, even though he has been told he is not welcome. He said the suspect has broken several windows and broke the glass storm door. He added that the suspect has written obscenities on the wall in chocolate and broke into a storage shed, stealing several items. 1-23
Tupelo Police Department
A North Green Street woman met a man around 10 a.m. and they went to her place. He asked to use her phone, so she unlocked it before going into her bedroom. She then heard his car crank. When she walked back into the living room, the man and her phone were gone. She tried to track the phone but it had been shut off. 1-23
A North Gloster business reported a bag was found two days earlier. They didn't report it, hoping the owner would return. Police found military paperwork inside. The item was taken to the police station and placed in the property room. 1-23
A West Main Street pawn shop said a black male entered the store, concealed a Microsoft Surface Pro tablet under his shirt and left without paying for he $600 item. The manager said the theft was captured on security camera. 1-23
A man told police he took a handicapped friend to the store. He went inside while the friend stayed in the car. When he got back, he noticed his friend had tampered with the glove box. After dropping off the friend, he noticed his 9mm pistol was missing from the glove box. He returned to the friend's house, where the friend's pit bull bit him in the left thigh. He fled the scene with teeth marks in his leg and without his pistol. 1-23
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a female went to electronics, picked up a PlayStation controller and put it in her purse. She then went to the deli section and placed two bags of chicken wings in the purse. She went back to electronics and put six Playstation games in her purse and tried to leave through the automotive section. employees confronted her, recovered the $180.07 in merchandise and held her for police. 1-23
A patrolman found a car ran off of Robert E. Lee Drive and was stuck in a large mud hole around 9 p.m The driver smelled of alcohol and admitted he drank a 12-pack. The portable breath test showed a blood alcohol content of .202 percent. 1-23
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.