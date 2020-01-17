The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A 91-year-old Mount Vernon Road woman said her niece and nephew stayed with her for a few days. After they left, she noticed her purse was missing. The purse contained $185 in cash and her car keys. She could not remember the names of the relatives. 1-16
A County Road 1149 man said his 14-year-old son and his uncle got into a verbal argument over the slamming of a door. They both cursed at each other. The man told deputies they would work it out amongst themselves. 1-16.
A Picayune debris removal service manager said he had a crew trimming trees on County Road 712 Plantersville. One of his employees called, saying an older white male carrying a gun had been following the crew all day. The suspect told the workers they could not cross a public bridge on County Road 712. The employees left to avoid an escalation. 1-16
A County Road 331 Guntown woman said she was on the phone with her son when her boyfriend threatened to "stomp" her if she kept on talking about him on the phone. 1-16
A County Road 878 Richmond woman thought she heard someone knocking on her door around 10:30 p.m. and then heard several gunshots in the area. She then saw a truck headed back toward Highway 371.
Tupelo Police Department
An Eckford Street man said his two female pit bulls were missing. There was no sign of forced entry but the room where the dogs were kept could not be locked. 1-14
An Ida Street woman reported someone put spray paint on her car. Before the damage occurred, her son and his girlfriend were arguing. She broke it up before it got worse. The girlfriend then got mad at the mother.
Officers patrolling Jefferson Street after 3:30 a.m. saw a vehicle make a turn without signaling. They pulled over the female driver who smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and was easily confused by simple questions. Her blood alcohol level was well over the legal limit. She was charged with driving under the influence and failure to signal. 1-15
A North Madison woman said someone took her city-issued garbage can. She did not know who was responsible. 1-15
An Academy Sports employee said an unknown male entered the store around 5 p.m. and left without paying for an $85 pair of Nike Air Max shoes. 1-15
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a woman entered the store and selected numerous items. She went through the self checkout lane and did not scan 10 items of clothing, worth a total of $139. The 33-year-old white female was detained for police and charged with shoplifting. 1-15
A woman said she was headed east on East Main Street in front of Mugshots when the GMC Yukon in the left lane pulled into her lane and hit the driver's door of her mother's Cadillac Escalade. The other driver, a black male, gave her his name and phone number, and assured her he would pay for the damages. She later learned he had changed his cell number. 1-16
A Winwood Cove man ran into the AT&T store on West Main Street to talk with the associates. He left his iPhone 7 in his unlocked car. When he returned, the phone was missing. 1-16
A Sullivan Street woman said a male relative living with her got the keys to her car and stole two subwoofers and a 900-watt amplifier from the trunk of her Honda Civic. He also took $50 from the center console. She said the windows were left down while it was raining and the car will no longer crank. 1-16
A Rasberry Street man said around 6:30 p.m. he heard a loud noise outside. When he went outside, he saw where a vehicle had hit his car parked in the street. The driver of the other car did not stop and admit responsibility. 1-16
A Patrolman spotted a Nissan Altima with a broken windshield on McCullough Boulevard. The license plate came back for a Chevy Impala so he pulled the car over. The drive gave the officer his name but the dispatcher could not find a record of him. During a pat down, the officer found a wallet in the man's pocket. The wallet contained his real name. He said he lied because he had a misdemeanor warrant with Tupelo. The 25-year-old was charged with giving false identification, no driver's license, no proof of insurance and switched tag. 1-16
An Ida Street woman said overnight, someone broke out the passenger window of her car. They went through her glove box and stole around $100 in cash from the driver's door panel. 1-16
