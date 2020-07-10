The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 2204 Saltillo man said a man in a gray four-door truck intentionally ran off the road and ran over his small dog that was in his yard near the road.
A Birmingham Ridge Road woman said Lifelock contacted her, saying that someone was using her identity to try to open a savings account with JP Chase bank.
A Tupelo man reported someone has been dumping tires along the road ditch on County Road 151. He said it looked like 30 or so tires were thrown from the back of a pickup because the ties were on both sides of the road.
A Tylertown man said he bought a $120 bottle of CBD oil at an Auburn convenience store. He and his girlfriend have been using it in a vape for two weeks and have made several trips to the emergency room for pain and stomach issues. He thinks the product is bad or fake.
A County Road 805 Shannon woman said a man in a gold truck showed up on her property in late June and set up camp behind the apartment complex. Her husband told the man to leave, but the man is still there with a tent and two enclosed trailers.
A woman said she is moving out of a State Park Road Mooreville house. During the last two weeks, two double-pane windows and two windows in the door have been broken. She thinks her neighbors are responsible, since they have done similar things in the past.
A County Road 122 Nettleton man said he has noticed a lot more reckless driving on his road lately. It is mostly young males in pickups driving too fast and throwing beer bottles in his yard.
A County Road 1149 Plantersville man returned home and found his door wide open. There were pry marks near the door knob. The door frame and lock mechanism were bent and damaged. Nothing appeared to be missing.
A Birmingham Ridge Road man said someone destroyed his mailbox. The post is still intact but the box was crushed.
A County Road 754 Tupelo woman said her neighbor's dog came into her yard and wouldn't leave. She told the neighbor to come get the dog or she would keep it. The neighbor started cursing at her, then went inside, got a handgun and walked onto the woman's property. When the woman got her own gun and came back outside, the neighbor ran back inside her house.
A Highway 6 Plantersville man was outside after midnight and heard people across the road. It sounded like a male and female arguing and cursing at each other. The altercation went on for an hour. When he heard the female screaming, he called 911.
A County Road 1461 Mooreville man said his girlfriend's 23-year-old son came home drunk and belligerent after 3:30 a.m. The son and two friends played music loudly, talked loud and were "generally causing a disturbance." When he asked the suspect to keep it down, he just got louder. When the deputy asked the son about his actions, the suspect said it was his fault, he apologized to his mother and her boyfriend, then agreed to go directly to bed to sleep it off.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports field since July 9.
