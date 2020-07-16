The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A CR 878 woman alleged that her neighbor is neglecting his dogs by failing to provide adequate food and water. The woman stated he is regularly gone for two to three days at a time without having someone feed the dogs. She occasionally feeds the dogs and provides them fresh water. She reported putting one dog in a pen after it came over to her property and was being harassed by her dogs. The sheriff observed the dog and stated the dog appeared healthy and in fair condition.
A CR 951 man reported seeing a man throw two black garbage bags from his truck on the side of the road where people frequently dump trash and furniture. The man was able to get a tag number and vehicle description.
A CR 121 man reported an unknown suspect broke into the home of his late mother by breaking the window to gain entry. The suspect stole a smart TV and went through the entire home, seemingly exiting through the rear sliding door.
A Monroe Street woman reported trespassing after seeing a bicycle and other items near her home. No one was on the property at the time and nothing was damaged.
A Highway 370 woman reported her Shih Tzu dog got out of her house without her knowing. She reported looking for the dog. She suspects her neighbors are hiding her dog, as she stated the dog likes people. The neighbors told the woman they had not seen her dog when asked.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports as of 4:45 p.m. Friday.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.