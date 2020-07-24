The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1389 Saltillo man said there are several stray dogs hanging around his neighbor’s house and he wanted them removed. He said the dogs have shown aggression to people walking down the road and he thinks the neighbor has been feeding the seven dogs. Since the county has no stray dog ordinance, the deputy told the man he would have to get a justice court judge to sign a pick up order to remove the animals.
A County Road 590 Shannon man said a white male on a bicycle was seen leaving his corn field with a crate of freshly picked corn. He thinks he knows who it was but did not want to press charges at this time. He did request additional patrols to prevent this from happening again.
A woman said when she arrived at work at a County Road 2790 Guntown business, her car tires were fine. When she stepped out on break around 7:15 a.m., she noticed her left rear tire had been slashed. She said a female coworker may be responsible, because of a work dispute two days ago.
A 26-year-old County Road 251 Saltillo woman said a pest control person pulled into her yard and started spraying her home. She said neither she nor her husband had contacted the company and she wanted someone to tell him to leave. A deputy arrived and talked with the exterminator. He said his company had contracted with the builder to treat the house and he had come to do the final treatment according to the contract. The deputy explained it to the woman and she said that would be fine.
A Highway 6 Plantersville woman said a male acquaintance asked to borrow her vehicle around 6:30 p.m. She said no and went to sleep. When she got up later, she noticed her car and her friend were both gone. She tried to call him but he had blocked her number. She spend most of the day driving around looking for her 2006 Ford Escape but did not find it.
A County Road 1438 Tupelo woman said while she was away, her security camera showed an unknown male walk up to her house around 5 p.m. He appeared to take a picture, then got into a white car and drove away.
Tupelo Police Department
A woman said she laid her phone on the counter of the East Main Sprint Mart and left it. By the time she realized the mistake and returned, the phone was gone. Store security cameras showed a male picking up the phone.
The Busylad manager said a woman rented an electric snake with the agreement she would return it by the following morning. Five days later, she has still not returned the $1,500 piece of equipment and her bill has grown to more than $550.
A Belk employee said a female was seen concealing merchandise. When confronted, she had more than $100 worth of unpaid merchandise in her purse. She was detained for police and cited for shoplifting.
A woman said she was sitting in a car parked outside of Scruggs Farm, Lawn and Garden when she felt the car get hit. She saw a silver Chevrolet start to pull away. She jumped out to flag down the other car. A white female got out of the Chevy, then jumped back in and sped away, but not before the woman was able to get the tag number.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a white couple went through the self checkout lane and failed to scan $52.36 worth of goods, concealed them in a shopping cart then attempted to leave the store. When employees approached then, the male left the store. The female went with employees.
A Buckner Avenue man said a car containing his ex-girlfriend raced up beside him as he drive down McCullough Boulevard. At the intersection with Coley Road, they were beside him and she started cursing at him. The other car then followed him to his residence.
A man said he loaned his cell phone to a female acquaintance while at a North Gloster Street motel. Now she refuses to return the $90 prepaid Motorola phone.
Police were called to North Green and Walker streets around 11:30 p.m. for a black male riding a bicycle and brandishing a handgun. Officers found and stopped the man who refused to face officers or remove his hands from his waistband area. The 52-year-old man continued to struggle with officers even after he was taken to the ground. The man was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and public intoxication.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.