The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Mitchell Road woman said her ex-boyfriend indirectly threatened her through social media. He said he was going to slap her when he saw her.
A County Road 885 man said he loaned his Dodge minivan to his adult daughter to go to work in Saltillo, but she never went. He said the daughter met with her husband Monday and "has not been OK since." He is afraid she is on drugs.
A Mantachie man said his mother is in jail and will soon be leaving for prison. His sister asked to go to the County Road 2346 Saltillo trailer the 44-year-old mother was renting to get some things. He told the sister she was not allowed at the residence. When he stopped by the trailer the next day, it had been broken into and two computers, a safe and two televisions (32-inch and 55-inch) were missing. He thinks his sister and his father are responsible.
A Plantersville man said he owns an unoccupied house on State Park Road. The house has been broken into several times in the past. This time, thieves stole a 1980s Honda four-wheeler and a stereo system.
A General Robertson Trail Lake Piomingo man said someone broke into the shed in his backyard and stole two circular saws, a chain saw, a string trimmer and assorted hand tools.
A County Road 2432 Saltillo woman said her mail carrier found a package with her name on it on a neighboring road. The mailman said they had delivered the package to the correct address. Her husband later found some of their mail in the roadway.
A Highway 178 East Tupelo man said his 35-year-old step-daughter was at home when his medicine was delivered. She even shot a picture of the package and sent it to his wife. When the man got home, the step-daughter said she had not seen the package that included pain killers. He thinks she is selling the drugs.
A County Road 601 Guntown woman said she found her nephews in her shop and had to run them off. When she checked, three string trimmers, fertilizer, weed killer, two tables, a $400 pea sheller and a fish fryer were missing.
A County Road 811 Tupelo woman looked out her window at 1 p.m. and saw a white male wearing jeans, a white shirt and a tan floppy hat in her backyard. She did not know who he was or why he was there.
A Drive 225 Shannon woman said overnight, someone turned on an outside water faucet, causing her yard and new house to flood. She is certain she turned the water off the night before.
A Drive 1509 Mooreville man said someone stole a package of vacuum cleaner filters from his mailbox. He confirmed the package was delivered with the online app and by calling the Mooreville Post Office.
A County Road 521 Saltillo man said two males and a female have been harassing him over a vehicle that was given to him. They want the vehicle. The have been driving back and forth in front of his house and pointing at him.
A County Road 1567 Mooreville man said his 20-year-old grandson showed up requesting money. When the man said he didn't have any, the grandson became irate and started yelling at the man. When deputies arrived, the grandson agreed to leave.
A County Road 2204 Nettleton man said two acquaintances came over after 10:30 p.m. and an argument ensued. As they were leaving, one of the suspects fired a shot in the air. He said it was too dark to tell who fired the shot.
Tupelo Police Department
A Roosevelt Avenue woman said someone keyed the trunk and right front fender of her 2017 Nissan Altima. She thinks this is the result of a problem with another woman, after she posted the other woman's tag on social media, asking people for information on the owner.
A West Main Walmart employee said a man entered the store around 7 a.m. and bought a chicken biscuit. He then walked around for about an hour. At one point, he picked up a $3 Red Bull, opened the can and started to drink. When the employee asked him to pay for it, he said he didn't have any money. He was detained for police and charged with shoplifting.
A West Main Walmart employee said a man was detained around 3:30 p.m. after he tried to steal porterhouse steaks, a T-bone steak and a Miller High Life beer, worth a total of $37. After arresting the 41-year-old man, police discovered he also had a felony arrest warrant.
A woman said she and her sister were in the CCU waiting room at the hospital. They got up for a minute, but left their purses in the seats. When they returned, the woman said her Nokia phone was gone. The sister said her wallet, containing credit cards and $150 was gone. The hospital security cameras showed a black male go into the purses, then leave the area.
Security at The Mall at Barnes Crossing said three females were seen with some sort of magnet, removing security tags from clothing, then concealing the items. It is believed they stole more than $730 worth of merchandise.
A Ewell Avenue woman said her son's girlfriend showed up "very intoxicated" at 5:30 p.m. When she dropped a liquor bottle, causing it to shatter, the girlfriend was told to leave. She stepped on a piece of glass on her way out, cutting her feet. She tried to get back in the house, but the door was locked. She then became angry and jerked the screen door, causing it to break. She then drove away in a white Nissan Altima.
A Mitchell Road woman said a man reached out to her on Facebook about a job. He said if she sent him money, she would get more in return. She sent him $356 through Walmart PayPal. After sending the money, he has not contacted her and will not answer her calls.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.