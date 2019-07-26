The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Clarksdale man said he got a letter in the mail from Lee County Justice Court saying he did not appear in court in February for a ticket issued to him in April 2018. He said he was not in Lee County then, but his brother was and was driving his vehicle. Since his brother doesn't have a license, he thinks the brother used his name when talking with law enforcement.
A County Road 122 Nettleton man said he saw a white female going through his mailbox around 7 p.m. He said he has had some problem with folks just over the county line. He said someone stole a package last week.
A County Road 2578 Guntown man said his granddaughter was home alone when her 21-year-old ex-boyfriend showed up. He kicked the door open and beat her up. He said the door is damaged and will not lock.
A County Road 404 Shannon woman said people on four-wheelers were driving recklessly in the area and she is afraid someone will get hurt.
A Drive 2898 Baldwyn man said he let his English bulldog out to take care of business around 8:30 p.m. and hasn't seen her since. He said his neighbors were evicted three weeks ago, but a male and female spent the night there.
A Drive 2898 Baldwyn woman said she let a man stay in her residence after she moved out. Instead, he let another woman move in. They left three weeks ago, but returned one night and stole several items from the house. Several of the family's belongings have been posted for sale on social media.
A County Road 1438 Auburn man said he was standing outside when a male in a white Mustang drove by at a high rate of speed. He yelled for the driver to slow down. The driver stopped and asked the man what he was going to do about it.
Tupelo Police Department
A patrolman found an abandoned car on Willie Moore Road at 2:30 a.m. The car was unoccupied and all four doors were locked, but the passenger window was all the way down and the driver's window was partially down. A search of the vehicle found $60 in the center console. Since the car was partially blocking the road, it was towed.
Police were called to a North Park Street house after 3 a.m. for a white male trespassing and refusing to leave. The suspect, who had slurred speech and was incoherent at times, said he was just hanging out and he knew the homeowners. The homeowner said he had never seen the suspect before. The man then said he might be at the wrong house. He admitted drinking moonshine and other alcoholic beverages. He also huffed a can of air freshener. The 31-year-old man was charged with public intoxication and failure to comply.
A North Church Street man said overnight, someone flattened both passenger side tires of his car.
An East Bristow Street man said that sometime in the last few weeks, someone stole a transit level and a router from his carport utility room.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a black male took two sets of ear buds in electronics and a set of electric trimmers from the hair department. He cut the tag off the trimmers and tried to leave out through the north doors. When confronted in the parking lot, he dropped the $84.93 in merchandise and ran toward North Gloster Street.
A man said he was walking down the sidewalk on Church Street when he saw a male acquaintance. He made a comment about filing taxes on the subject's landscaping business because he was behind on child support. The friend approached aggressively, but was pushed back. He swung at the man, missed and then tackled him. They wrestled on the ground until a third party separated them. The suspect then walked up and punched the man in the face.
A Martin Hill Drive man said someone stole several bags of mulch from his front porch. The security camera showed a white couple loading nine bags of mulch into a dark-colored Hyundai Santa Fe with a Lee County tag.
