The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Raymond Avenue Verona man said his landlord threw him out of his house. When he went back to get his stuff, he saw where the landlord had been burning and stealing his stuff, including clothes, furniture and tools.
A County Road 506 Shannon store employee said when she arrived for work, there was a 33-year-old man laying on the sidewalk asleep, with his hands inside his pants. This is not the first time he has been at the store unwanted.
A Highway 178 Mooreville used car lot owner said someone stole a red 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser overnight. He added that over the last few days, someone has been taking batteries and alternators from vehicles on the lot.
A County Road 855 Brewer woman said a yellow Labrador retriever showed up on her property two weeks ago and hasn't left. It belongs to a neighbor's boyfriend, who is in prison. She said the dog is acting aggressive and might have injured one of her dogs.
A 41-year-old County Road 2320 Saltillo man borrowed an SUV and went to a friend's house on County Road 599. There, he let a 30-year-old woman borrow the vehicle to go to the store around 8 p.m. At noon the following day, she still had not returned the GMC Envoy.
A County Road 1451 Saltillo man said his 27-year-old son has stolen several checks and cashed them in Tupelo. Friday, he took the man's 2009 Honda Civic without permission and has not returned it.
A County Road 1429 Mooreville man said he was allowing a male to stay in one of his rooms rent-free. When he told the guest he was going to have to start paying rent, the suspect became irate and broke two windows.
A County Road 601 Guntown woman returned from out of state to find her home had been burglarized. The screen was removed from a back bathroom window to gain entry. The thieves stole two 55-inch televisions, a speaker, three video game consoles and games as well as a 9mm pistol.
A County Road 1438 Auburn man said he heard a loud thump at the door after 10 p.m. It sounded like someone trying to kick in the door. He went to the door and did not see anyone.
A Mooreville man called from Mexico saying he wanted his step-daughter and her male friend out of his Highway 178 home. The male left before deputies arrived. The step-daughter said she had been living there more than a year.
Tupelo Police Department
An officer found a red Nissan Altima abandoned on an on-ramp at Highway 45 and Interstate 22 at 7:30 a.m. The car, that still had the keys and a 9mm pistol inside, had a switched tag. Since it was partly in the road, it was towed.
A Scruggs Farm, Garden and Home Supply manager said an employee stole $52 in clothing July 9. The following day, she tried to steal two more shirts but was caught and made to return the items. She later quit via text message.
A North Spring Street woman said someone broke a window in her Chevy SUV. She said she recently terminated an employee, who might be responsible.
A Leonard Drive woman said someone stole a gas can, as well as three pairs of Nikes and a pair of Chacos that were left out in the open in her carport.
An officer responding to a hit and run stopped a car on Monument Drive. The driver said he just got off work and was going to see his girlfriend. He denied being in an accident. He admitted he had been drinking and tested below the legal limit. He was charged with open container, driving with a suspended license, no proof of insurance and leaving the scene of an accident.
A North Madison woman returned from a walk and found a neighbor's dog in front of her residence. She asked the neighbor to get the dog, which then jumped on her. She said she had to punch and kick the dog to get it off her. The owner said the dog never bit the woman.
A cab driver said a fare was irate, cursing and kicking the cab outside the Salvation Army. The suspect smelled of an intoxicating beverage and was uncooperative for the officer. He was charged with failure to comply and public intoxication.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.