The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Drive 1406 Mooreville woman said a male acquaintance showed up at her place after being told he was not welcome. She said she has had issues with the man in the past. When he refused to leave, she called 911. He was gone by the time deputies arrived.
A Piomingo Trail man said someone broke into his house and damaged a lamp. Later the same day, he found a window open on the backside of the house and window screen removed. He thinks the person returned. Nothing appears to have been stolen, just someone looking through the house.
A Beringer Drive Guntown woman said her neighbor's house was vandalized. Someone spray painted slurs on the garage door. Among the graffiti, "cheating -----" was written on the garage door, the power meter and a brick wall. She said the owner is gone on a deployment but his girlfriend stays there at times.
County Road 2346 Guntown woman said she had been staying with a friend to get a ride to work after her car broke down. She was checking on her home every other day. When she went by, the back door and a window were open. The thief stole a 70-inch smart television, a 65-inch television, two smaller TVs, xBox and Nintendo gaming systems, $500 in cash, eight pairs of shoes, a sleigh bed and three laptops belonging to the Tupelo Public School District.
An East Point Drive Saltillo woman said she got an unemployment card in the mail with a letter explaining how to activate it. She said she did not apply for unemployment and has no idea how her personal information was compromised in this fraudulent claim. She has already contacted the unemployment office and plans to send all the documentation to the Mississippi Attorney General's office.
A Saltillo woman said she let her boyfriend borrow one of her vehicles to get back and forth to work when his truck "messed up" in February. He brought the 2008 Buick Lucerne back after dark June 1. It wasn't until the light of the next day that she noticed damage to the right rear bumper and the left front headlight. When she called him about the damage, he refused to answer. She later heard form another woman that the man was at her house drunk and hit a parked car as he tried to back out of the drive. When she finally did get the suspect on the phone, he said he didn't know what damage she was talking about. She said they broke up June 7.
A County Road 821 Saltillo woman said a male friend of the family took her car from her driveway without permission. He made it less than two miles down the road before wrecking it and totaling it. He left the wreck, walked back to her house and said he didn't know what happened. He later said a tire blew out and caused him to wreck the 2005 Pontiac G6.
A Mantachie woman said she stopped by to check on a late relative's Piomingo Trail house. She noticed the back door was open and there appeared to be pry marks on the door. Nothing appeared to be stolen. She thinks a white female acquaintance broke in and has been sleeping there.
A 39-year-old County Road 277 Shannon woman went outside when she heard her grandmother arguing with a 20-year-old male relative. When she walked out, the male got upset, started yelling obscenities at her and threw a punch, which did not connect. She went back inside and he followed her, uninvited. She told him to leave three times and he refused. When she went to get her gun, he punched her in the face twice with a closed fist. The deputy reported the woman had a large swollen area above her left eye and a bloody nose and mouth.
A County Road 885 Saltillo man said a white Honda SUV with an out of state license pulled into his driveway around 4 p.m. and sat there for several minutes. It then backed out and drove away. He felt it was suspicious.
A Garden Park Drive Saltillo man said 20 dogs came out of a house located behind his residence. The pack included several small dogs, a Husky and a Great Pyrenees, chased after a vehicle and are now roaming the area. He called the animal rescue group For the Love of Paws, to have them come out and collect the dogs.
Tupelo Police Department
A McCullough Boulevard woman said she had a couple escorted out of her apartment at 2 a.m. for trying to fight. Since then, the female acquaintance has been sending threatening texts, saying she is going to beat her up and bring other guys to help her.
A Ewell Drive woman said the edge of the road is coming apart and the gravel is damaging the tires on her cars. She has replaced three tires over the last six moths at a cost of around $660.
A man and friends took a large box trailer to his ex-girlfriend's house to pick up his belongings. When he said he was there for his stuff, she brought out several garbage bags for him. When he asked for his child's bed and other things, she refused to let him have them, telling him he would have to take it up with the court. Police explained it was a civil matter that would have to be settled in court.
A woman said she left her wallet on the top of her car when she left the West Main Walmart. She cancelled all of the cards, but not before one card was used to purchase gas at Sam's Club.
A man said an unknown black male approached him at a Saltillo convenience store asking for gas money. The suspect said he could repay him after he returned an item at the North Gloster Walmart. The man and his girlfriend followed the suspect to Walmart and parked by the grocery entrance. He left his Smith & Wesson pistol in the center console of the car with his girlfriend while he went into the store with the suspect. After being repaid, he said the suspect reached through the rear passenger window and took the gun without him or the girlfriend noticing. By the time he realized the gun was gone, so was the suspect.
The North Gloster Dollar General manager saw a black male conceal a toothbrush and a bottle of Advil and walk out of the store without paying for the $15 in merchandise.
A Crabapple Drive woman said her debit card has been missing since the last week of May. She didn't know if it was lost or stolen. She had already had the card turned off and there had been no fraudulent transactions on the account. She needed a police report to get a new card.
A South Church Street woman said while playing with her daughter at the Old Mill Town Park on South Broadway, she found a half-buried cell phone and a keys to a GMC vehicle. She turned the items over to the police.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.