The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1428 Auburn woman said her boyfriend took her car without permission in the morning because he didn't have a ride to work. He later returned the 2002 Ford Mustang and someone else took him to work. She told the responding deputy she did not want to press charges.
A MaxSouth employee said that someone cutting down trees on County Road 600 Shannon cut a fiber optic cable, taking out the company's broadband internet service.
A Highway 371 Mooreville woman said her ex-husband drove past her house slowly and then slowed down further. Due to previous violence by him, she went inside and got a firearm. The ex then pulled into the driveway, violating a protection order. When she fired the gun in the air, he left.
A Marks woman said she went to her ex-husband's County Road 1438 Tupelo house to drop off their son. There was a verbal altercation between them. As she was driving away, she said he threw a rock at her car, breaking the back glass of her 2017 Nissan Pathfinder.
A County Road 2442 Guntown man said a white couple driving a white Dodge pickup pulling a black tandem-axle trailer stopped on the side of the road and started dumping couches and other miscellaneous items on the side of the road. He told the couple he knew the property owner and he would not allow the dumping. He told the couple to put everything back on the trailer or he would call 911. They reloaded the items and left.
A County Road 1682 Auburn man said his 29-year-old nephew lives with him and was causing a disturbance. The nephew was yelling and cursing at the man, so he called 911. Deputies explained the process of evicting someone through justice court.
A Mountain Leader Trail Lake Piomingo said he heard several gunshots south of his residence around 8:45 p.m. Deputies responded but heard no further shots.
A County Road 885 Saltillo woman said her neighbor was having a get together outside his residence and playing loud music. When the party was still going strong at 3 a.m. and she could not sleep, she called 911. Deputies went to the house and the neighbor said they were shutting down for the night.
Tupelo Police Department
A caller reported a possible drunk driver headed south in the northbound lane of North Veterans Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. Officers found the vehicle on East Main Street with a blown right front tire. The female driver had a nearly empty open container of alcohol in plain view. She admitted drinking "some gin and some Smirnoff" earlier in the night. She lost her balance while trying to get out of the car and said she could not remember driving on the wrong side of the road. She was charged with driving under the influence, open container and driving with an expired license.
A woman came to the police department to report another woman is harassing her on Facebook. She said her husband was having an affair with the other woman but that ended June 12. She said the other woman posted videos disrespecting her and threatening to come to her house or job to fight her.
A man came to the police department to report a stolen rifle. He said he kept the Smith & Wesson .22-caliber rifle in the back seat of his 2007 Ford Crown Victoria. He said the $350 firearm was stolen while the car was parked on Lockridge Street. There were no signs of forced entry.
A Hidden Valley Drive woman said she is being harassed by the mother of her boyfriend's child. She has already filed one police report against the woman and has blocked around 60 phone numbers the suspect was using to call and text the woman. Since the harassment got worse, the boyfriend moved out. She now thinks the boyfriend is going back and forth between the two women. She blocked the boyfriend's number June 17.
A South Gloster business said an unknown male stole an iPhone case and drove off in a dark-colored rental vehicle.
An Eastwood Drive woman said she and her boyfriend got into a verbal argument. After using the bathroom, she walked outside and noticed her left front tire was leaking air and going flat. Her boyfriend got into his car and left.
A Lumpkin Avenue woman said she and her boyfriend got into a verbal altercation. He grabbed some of his belongings and left. While she was in the shower, he tried to get back in the apartment to get more belongings but the door was locked. She wanted him to wait and cool down. Instead, he climbed through the back window. The man left on his own and he told police his mother would pick up the rest of his stuff.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.