The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1439 Mooreville man said the back door to his shop was wide open when he returned. An air compressor, a reciprocating saw and an electric impact wrench were missing. There were no signs of forced entry. The door may have been left unlocked.
A County Road 1069 Tupelo man let an acquaintance work on his pickup. They did not discuss a payment plan but did talk about a possible trade. After the 1996 Chevy pickup was repaired, the man changed his mind about the trade and wanted his truck back. The acquaintance is refusing.
A County Road 783 Saltillo woman said someone in a black Mustang continues to drive at a high rate of speed up and down the road. He passed her in the oncoming lane.
A Whitewater Lane Saltillo woman said a Federal Express delivery driver ran into the house beside the garage door. It didn't cause any damage but she wanted a report for her insurance company.
A Pontotoc woman went to mow her State Park Road Mooreville property and noticed an antenna that sits in her yard was missing. She found the $300 antenna on the property next door. She said she has had previous problems with the men who live there.
A County Road 713 Shannon woman got home around 7 p.m. and found a small Pontiac parked across her driveway. The black male said the car overheated and he lost the only key while checking on the engine. The man eventually located the key, was able to get the car restarted and went on his way.
Tupelo Police Department
A Lana Lane man said his employer alerted him that someone filed a fraudulent unemployment claim using his name and information.
A Hadley Street woman said her two cast iron chairs were on the front porch when she went to sleep. When she got up, the chairs worth about $100 were gone.
A man said he was getting off of new Highway 6 at Thomas Street around 6:45 p.m. and pulled up to the stop sign behind a Jeep Wrangler. He said the couple in the Jeep got out and switched positions. The new female driver proceeded to back into the front bumper of the man's 2015 Ford Edge. The female gave the man her name, but admitted she didn't have insurance. The following day, the man called the police to get a report for his insurance company.
A Monument Drive woman said a male came to her apartment and she refused to let him inside. He hit the window with his hand, breaking the glass. The man left before police arrived.
Police responded around 11 a.m. to the 3300 block of McCullough Boulevard for someone sleeping in a car. The man allowed police to look through his wallet for an identification card. The officer found several debit/credit cards with several different names on them inside the wallet. When asked about them, the man said he didn't know why they were in his wallet, added that he found them inside his car.
A West Main Walmart employee stopped a female who had concealed $89.09 worth of goods and tried to leave without paying. She was detained for police and issued a citation.
An Ollie's clerk said his neighbor was attempting to checkout and put a counterfeit $100 bill on the counter. When the customer realized it, he pulled out a real $100 bill. The clerk confiscated the fake bill and turned it over to police. He said he didn't think the neighbor purposely tried to pay for the goods with the fake bill.
A man said while he was inside Gloster Creek Village, someone hit his 2019 Audi, damaging the left rear bumper. He said he was going to check the business security camera to see if it shows who hit the car.
A Church Street woman said a man showed up at her house drunk, causing verbal arguments and disturbing the peace. The man became irate when she tried to take his car keys to keep him from driving drunk. Police arrested the man for public intoxication to keep him from driving and putting the public in danger.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.