The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 931 Auburn man said he woke up and found a white Volkswagen Jetta and a maroon Chevy pickup parked on his property. He said they belong to his nephew. He had them towed.
A 64-year-old County Road 1369 Baldwyn woman said her grandson is stealing electricity from her at night while she is asleep. The suspect has been running an extension cord from her house to his camper without permission.
A Mitchell Road apartment complex employee called 911 for a welfare check on a dog. The owner went on vacation three days ago and left the small dog on a third floor balcony patio. There was dog food strewn around and the food bowl was turned over. The deputy told the man the only way he could remove the dog was through a pickup order issued by justice court. It would be up to the apartment complex to get the order.
A Carolina Road man said someone vandalized his Caterpillar bull dozer that was parked on a County Road 41 property. The muffler was stolen and the breather was missing, dirt was poured into the oil and broken glass from a beer bottle was in the dip stick. He said this is not the first time this has happened.
A County Road 736 Plantersville woman said a white male and white female were on her property without permission and she wanted them removed.
A woman reported someone broke into an unoccupied County Road 1009 Tupelo house she owns. The suspect entered through an open back window. She said it has been about three weeks since she had checked on the structure and she was unsure what was stolen.
A woman reported someone broke into an unoccupied State Park Road Tupelo house she owns. The suspect entered through the front door, which was unlocked when she arrived. She said it has been about three weeks since she had checked on the structure and she was unsure what was stolen.
A 22-year-old St. Louis, Missouri woman said she has been staying with her 40-year-old aunt in a Ryland Drive Auburn apartment. She wanted deputies on hand when she went to collect her belongings and move out. The aunt was not at home so deputies left. The woman got her stuff without incident.
A Drive 272 Shannon woman said a male acquaintance dropped off a stolen grill at her house. She said he stole it from the mother of one of his kids. She said the female called her, accusing her of stealing the grill.
A County Road 681 Saltillo resident said someone forced their way into a house through the side door. There was evidence that someone had entered the house, but the man didn't believe anything was stolen.
Tupelo Police Department
A man said he was eastbound on West Main Street when the tailgate on his truck fell open and his Stihl chain saw fell out onto the roadway. He turned around in the parking lot of Burger King to pick up the item. Before he could get back, a black male jumped out of a late-90s Ford F-350, picked up the chain saw and drove away.
A Richard Street woman said she was asleep when a male acquaintance knocked on the door at 8:30 a.m. Her daughter let him inside. The couple then got into an argument. He threw a bottle of water at her and slapped her on the right side of her mouth.
During a traffic stop on Mt. Vernon Road at 8:45 a.m. officers noticed multiple open bottles of King Cobra malt liquor. The driver was charged with open container. The female passenger had slurred speech and was charged with public intoxication.
A West Main Walmart employee reported a man stole wire, a monitor, a fryer, a sound system and other merchandise totaling $450 and left without paying.
Police were called to North Madison and Allen streets at 4:30 p.m. for two males fighting and one was armed with a brick. The victim said he and the other man got into a fight over a woman who lives on North Madison. During the altercation, the suspect picked up a brick and hit him in the head. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. The victim had a bump on his head but did not require medical attention. The female said she witnessed the fight.
A woman said two females started an altercation with her in the parking lot of Ulta. They started pushing her and punching her in the face and head area. They kicked the door handles off the passenger side of her Hyundai Elantra. She sprayed the attackers with pepper spray. The suspects left before police arrived.
A West Main Walmart employee watched a black female go through the self checkout line and not scan all of the items. She was detained for stealing frozen chicken strips, cooked chicken strips, a box of fancy cakes and a box of honey buns.
A West Jackson Street man said he and his girlfriend were breaking up and she refused to leave at 10:30 p.m. He said she did not live with him. Police told her to leave and she sat down and started crying. Police told her numerous time she needed to leave. She started shouting at the man, trying to start an altercation. The 20-year-old white female was charged with disorderly conduct and taken to the county jail.
An officer answering a call at the South Gloster Waffle House around 1:45 a.m. met a black female who had bloodshot eyes and was staggering. The woman admitted smoking marijuana before arriving at the restaurant. The officer told her she needed to get someone to pick her up because she was in no shape to drive. About 15 minutes later, the officer spotted a white Dodge Avenger weaving along South Gloster and stopped the car. It was the same woman, who was charged with driving under the influence-drugs, careless driving, no license and no proof of insurance.
