Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Guntown woman stated that she believes someone hacked her personal emails. She stated that her phone flashes, and the screen will change while she watches it. The woman said she has changed phones at least five times. She said she has several people who she thinks may have done this but is not sure who.
A Ruffwood Tupelo woman stated that the Tupelo Human Society had received a tip that there were several puppies in a culvert located at a County Road 1900 residence. The woman said she traveled to the location to get the puppies, but there weren't any puppies in the culvert. The woman said she believed the house was abandoned. The front door was wide open, and she could hear a dog barking from inside the house. The woman wanted to go inside but was advised by a deputy that she could be charged with trespassing, so she left the property.
A County Road 251 Saltillo man reported his Lee County Solid Waste trash can was damaged. The man wasn't sure if the trash can was damaged by a car or by severe weather.
A North Commerce Street man stated he wanted to get a woman's vehicle from a County Road 373 home. The man said he left the car there the night before, and the homeowner wouldn't let him on the property to retrieve it. The man said he did not want to go onto the property without a deputy because the homeowner could get violent. A deputy advised the man not to go onto the property until he got an order from court to legally retrieve the car.
A County Road 600 man said his son's ex-girlfriend came onto the property causing a verbal altercation. The man said she had lived at the house for about the past weekend and a half, but they made her move out. The man was advised by a deputy that he would need to have the ex-girlfriend legally evicted at the Justice Court.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Friday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A woman was arrested in front of a closed business on West Main Street after an officer discovered she had an active contempt of court warrant for shoplifting in the City of Tupelo.
Officers responded to a call at 852 North Gloster Street, the Clarion Inn, regarding a group of individuals fighting in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they stopped a vehicle trying leave the parking lot. After speaking with the owner of the business, officers discovered the two men in the vehicle were involved in the fight. Officers discovered both men had active warrants. They were both arrested and taken to the Lee County Jail.
A loss prevention employee at the Walmart on North Gloster said a man walked into the store, broke into a case and took four Go Pro cameras and left the store without paying for the items. The total loss value of the items was $1,196.
An officer was conducting a traffic stop on a Nissan Murano 1217 Antler Drive. When the officer stopped the vehicle, he discovered that the back seat passenger had a warrant for her arrest through the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). The woman was arrested and transported to the Lee County Jail.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.