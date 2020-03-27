The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Highway 6 Plantersville man got home around 10 a.m. and found his front door and window to his house open. There was a female inside the house and two males outside in a white Dodge Caravan. The suspects fled the scene. He said the television was unplugged and the house had been rummaged through.
A Highway 178 Tupelo man found a 34-year-old white male sleeping in an abandoned truck on his property. The suspect told deputies he had no place to stay.
A County Road 1201 Plantersville man said a neighbor came onto his land and said he was surveying the property. When asked why, the neighbor got offended, called the man a S.O.B. and used racial slurs. The man felt threatened and called 911.
A 79-year-old County Road 1567 Mooreville woman said her 20-year-old grandson caused a disturbance at her residence, breaking the cabinet inside the back door. She said he is bringing home tools that are not his. She thinks he is stealing them for drugs.
A Canton man said his 1997 Chevy Silverado broke down on Highway 45 north of Brewer Road Wednesday around 5 p.m. and he was forced to leave it on the side of the road. When he returned the next day to retrieve it, the pickup was gone.
A County Road 752 Tupelo man said a neighbor was clearing land with a backhoe and was going over the property line onto the man's land. The men admitted they were in a civil dispute over the property line. The man said the neighbor tried to assault him with the backhoe, causing a tear in his right pant's leg. The neighbor said the man had brandished a firearm.
A County Road 1057 Auburn woman said someone knocked on her door around 9:45 p.m. She asked who it was and heard a young male answer. She said she had a gun and knew how to use it, and the male left.
A County Road 1650 Tupelo woman said a probation officer called and asked it the woman's daughter could claim residence at her home. The mother agreed to let the 41-year-old daughter stay, thinking it would be different this time with the coronavirus going around. She said the daughter has had men over at all hours of the night and wanted her to leave. The deputy said since she let the daughter move in, she would have to go through the legal process to evict her.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since March 17.
