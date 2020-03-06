The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Thompson Gas Highway 145 Shannon employee got to work and found the rear roll-up door open. Nothing appeared to be missing. 3-5
A County Road 901 Shannon man said four or five black males knocked on his door around 2 p.m. asking for a gas can and a ride to the store. When the man turned to get his keys, the suspect rushed him and robbed him at gunpoint. After pistol whipping the man, they stole his cell phone and a Ruger AR-15 with a laser and a holographic sight. 3-5
A County Road 1766 Tupelo man asked for a deputy to come stop traffic while he used his tractor to remove a dead deer from the roadway around 4 p.m. 3-5
A Shannon man got a call from a friend saying a suspect was stealing parts off his 2003 International semi truck and trailer parked on County Road 506. When he arrived, he spotted the suspect running into the woods. The truck was missing three 24-inch tires, four batteries and the hood was damaged. 3-5
A County Road 1463 Nettleton man said a suspect was across the street firing a shotgun toward his property. He said part of the load hit his 1995 Chevy Silverado, causing paint damage. 3-5
A County Road 1282 Tupelo woman said two white males came to her door around 8 p.m. asking for help. They left on foot headed in an unknown direction. 3-5
A County Road 823 Saltillo woman was asleep when her boyfriend told her someone was trying to break in just after midnight so they called 911. Shortly before deputies arrived, the woman realized the intruder was her 20-year-old grandson who came by to check on her. While at the house, deputies learned the boyfriend was wanted by the Baldwyn police, so he was arrested on the warrant and taken to jail. 3-6
A trucker said he was headed to the Highway 371 Mooreville truck stop around 3 a.m. and noticed it was closed. He tried to turn around in a medical clinic parking lot and got stuck in a ditch. 3-5
Tupelo Police Department
A man said while his car was parked on Air Park Road, someone backed into the 2008 white Infinity. He only noticed the damage a few days ago.
A woman said her Tupelo employer gave out her Shannon address to other employees and now coworkers are coming to her residence.
A Lumpkin Avenue woman said someone tampered with her vehicle in the apartment complex parking lot sometime between Sunday and Wednesday. She said the lug nuts were loosened on the left front tire. When her father jacked up the car, the wheel was “just dangling.” The father, who is a mechanic, said someone had tampered with the lug nuts and possibly the gas tank, since the door flap was open. She thinks she knows who is responsible, but would not say who until she gets more proof.
A “clearly intoxicated” man became belligerent with police in the lobby of Tupelo Municipal Court while the court was in session. When officers told the man he did not need to be at court in that state, he got mad again and was arrested for disorderly conduct, public intoxication and contempt of court.
An employee of the South Gloster KFC said someone stole her iPhone6 from her locker in the employee lounge at the restaurant while she was working the drive-thru window.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.