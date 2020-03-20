The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A State Park Road man said an aggressive dog showed up on his property and will not leave. The dog is aggressive towards people and has killed chickens. He said the brown and white mixed breed has nine puppies.
A County Road 226 Nettleton man said he looked in his closet and noticed his Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol was missing. He said it has been at least a month since he saw the weapon. He said a cousin, who has stolen from him before, used to live at the same residence.
A Ripley woman called deputies to escort her to her former Drive 826 Palmetto home to pick up her belongings. She said her ex-boyfriend is known to be violent. He allowed her to retrieve her items without incident.
A County Road 1467 Palmetto woman said overnight, someone cut the two front tires on her son's Dodge Avenger. The woman, who owns the car, thinks the son's ex-girlfriend could be responsible.
A County Road 1562 Auburn man said his neighbors to the right are disputing the property lines with him. There have been numerous incidents of harassment about the man's dogs and pig. Since he has had the property surveyed, he was advised to handle the situation through civil court.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since March 17.
