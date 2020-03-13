The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1562 Tupelo man said he is having problems with his neighbor's pit bull coming over, digging up the yard and acting aggressive. The neighbors said they were building a fence next week to solve the problem.
A County Road 2346 Guntown woman said while walking her dog, she found along the roadside several syringes, some with blood in them.
A New Albany woman was at the Brewer Methodist Church cemetery on County Road 805 when a black Great Dane with an orange collar came out of the woods. She called 911 for animal control.
An East Garrison Road man said kids came in and said there was a man in a white truck driving slowly through the neighborhood taking pictures. Deputies stopped the man, who said he was driving slow looking for a friend. He noted that he didn't have a phone or camera to take pictures.
A County Road 1016 Plantersville woman said her 18-year-old son was causing a disturbance at the house by yelling and screaming. He was also following his little sister, causing more of a disturbance.
A Little Harp Trail Saltillo man called and said there was a white female sitting in a red SUV in front of his residence. Deputies contacted the woman, who works for a debris removal company contracted by Lee County to removed storm debris. She had all the proper credentials.
A County Road 503 Guntown woman said an intoxicated man was at her mother's house causing a disturbance. The man drove away before deputies arrived.
A woman said her friend and former landlord was letting her keep some things at her former State Park Road residence. After a new tenant moved in, she went to collect her belongings and discovered a watch box of old coins, a $2 bill and jewelry was missing.
A County Road 1057 Auburn man said he recently did some carpentry work at a County Road 931 house and was paid with a Honda four-wheeler. He recently learned that the ATV might have been stolen and wanted deputies to check the VIN. Because of rust, they were unable to read the VIN.
A Yon-O-Main Trail woman recently found some of her ex-boyfriend's belongings at her residence. She put the items in the carport and told him he could get them. He tried to come inside when he arrived and got "very angry" when she refused to let him inside.
A County Road 831 Saltillo man said someone in a small four-door white pickup dumped garbage and a washer and dryer on his property. Security cameras showed it happened around 4 p.m. He could not see who was in the truck or make out a tag number.
A Florence Carr Drive Tupelo man said his ex-girlfriend showed up uninvited with two males. She knocked on the door around 6 p.m. When he stepped outside, she physically attacked him. He ran back inside and called 911.
A County Road 1145 Tupelo man said he is having ongoing problems with a neighbor over the neighbor's aggressive dog. The man said the neighbor is now threatening him, saying if the man was seen on the property line, the neighbor would "deal with him." He said there has not been a survey done to determine the property line.
A County Road 2716 Guntown woman reported someone setting off explosives or fireworks near her livestock. She said a neighbor is making his own M-80s and scaring her horses and cows.
A County Road 1652 Tupelo man said he is having an ongoing land issue and dog issue with his neighbors. He said he just moved to the area and the neighbors won't leave him alone.
Tupelo Police Department
A Marcy Circle woman reported someone entered her unlocked car and stole her Glock 9mm pistol from the center console.
A woman said that while she was inside the West Main Walmart, someone hit her parked car. The 2012 Nissan Maxima had damage to the driver's side bumper consistent with a parking lot accident.
A Horn Lane woman said her male neighbor was making verbal threats through the front door. She said he damaged the door by kicking it. She was advised to consult with her landlord about the damage to the door.
