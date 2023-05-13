Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Efren Coleman, 59, of Plantersville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, grand larceny.
Johnny Cooper, 24, of Meridian, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, home repair fraud.
Michael Davis, 29, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, felony child abuse.
Kimberly D. Franks, 40, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation.
Charles Brian Hall, 30, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Natchez Trace Parkway, possession of a controlled substance.
Clayton Harville, 54, no address given, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, violation of probation.
Douglas D, Huddleston, 44, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation, driving while intoxicated, expired driver’s license, no seat belt, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Marvis D. Ivy, 45, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, no seat belt.
Elizabeth Claire Jenkins, 55, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, embezzlement of a controlled substance.
Brad K. King, 56, of Amory, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, second degree murder.
Willie J. Lynom, 26, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, making terroristic threats, two counts of domestic violence.
Henry Perez 31, of Guntown, was arrested by the Natchez Trace Parkway, possession of a firearm by a felon, speeding, disorderly conduct, failure to comply.
Christopher Terry, 28, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, trafficking a Schedule II drug.
Thomas West, 44, homeless, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A man parked his 16-foot flatbed trailer at a friend’s County Road 1353, Mooreville, house, thinking it would be more secure. The friend called and told him it had been stolen. The man said two men tried to steal the trailer before.
A County Road 300, Shannon, woman said she applied for a job through job-hunting site Indeed. It redirected her to another site, and she entered all her personal information. She later got a text message saying she got the job and a link for the interview. The man also sent her a link to a check he told her to deposit. She thought it was a scam. She looked up the company online and called the man directly. He said he had not been communicating with her.
A Hayes Drive woman said her neighbor’s dogs come onto her property and cause problems. Not only do they defecate in the backyard, but the dog steals the kids’ toys and carries off their shoes.
A County Road 1310, Tupelo, woman said she was asleep in a recliner around midnight when a female relative entered the house and stood over her. When she woke up, the suspect asked if she could spend the night there. She told the suspect no, but she could sleep in a chair on the porch. The suspect left when the woman said someone else was on their way.
A Tupelo man said he was at justice court when a male subject he recently had evicted started a verbal altercation. The suspect asked the man to come outside and had to be physically restrained to keep from starting a fight.
A landlord reported that the county-issued garbage cans for two County Road 183, Tupelo, rental properties had been stolen sometime within the last two weeks.
A County Road 600, Shannon, woman said an unknown female showed up on her property cursing and yelling at the woman’s sister. She tried to calm down the suspect, who took a swing and knocked the woman’s glasses off.
A Willie Moore Road woman said her mother called and said she was in an argument with her boyfriend. The woman drove to the boyfriend’s County Road 457, Nettleton, home to check on the mother. The boyfriend said the mother had already left and told the woman to leave. He got loud and said he would shoot her if she didn’t leave.
A man was riding his bicycle along Mount Vernon Road with a cycling group. A dog ran out and collided with him. The corresponding tumble damaged his $7,000 bike and $300 helmet.
A man said he was leaving MTD on break. The arm at the guard shack was up for the cars ahead of him but it came down as he got there, damaging the windshield of his 2016 Chevy Traverse.
A County Road 1229, Saltillo, woman said as she walked to the dumpster, she noticed a female suspect who has stolen from her in the past sitting in her driveway. When she started walking back to her house, the suspect was gone.
A County Road 2346, Guntown, woman said her neighbor’s dog came over and killed four fish in her goldfish pond. She went to the property line and called out, asking the neighbor to tie up their dog. She said the neighbors never acknowledge her.
A Highway 371, Mooreville, man came home and found his front door unlocked. When he checked, two 9mm pistols were missing, along with a nine-diamond ring and $100 in small bills. He said he has given keys to ex-wives and girlfriends but doesn’t know who is responsible.
A County Road 1682, Tupelo, man was out of town when he got an alert from his security system. It showed a man pull up in a white Ford pickup, get out and walk around his property.
A County Road 54, Okolona, woman said a man wearing all black came to the front door at 5:30 a.m. and tried to open it. He then went over and sat on a trailer. Her husband went out and told the man to leave. He refused at first, but eventually left.
A County Road 2252, Saltillo, man, 68, owns a 120-pound Rottweiler. He said the dog is not aggressive around him, but it doesn’t like anyone else. He can no longer control the dog when others around and doesn’t want the dog anymore.
A County Road 1233, Plantersville, woman said someone stole her county-issued garbage can. She saw it at the end of the driveway at 1 p.m. the day before.
A Birmingham Ridge Road man said he was driving down the road when a male acquaintance passed him, then slammed on his brakes, trying to cause a wreck. He pulled around the suspect and kept going. When the suspect continued to follow him, he pulled over to see what was the matter. He said the suspect got out and pointed a gun at him. He hit the suspect and then left the area.
A County Road 598, Nettleton, man said a bull calf wandered onto his property and did $600 worth of damage to his flower bed. He called around, but nobody claimed ownership of the animal. A friend put the bull in his pasture for a few days to see if anyone would come forward.
A Tiplersville man was driving down Birmingham Ridge Road near County Road 395 and hit a large pothole. The impact damaged his wheel and tore up a brand new tire on his 2003 Lincoln Towncar.
A Plantersville man said he got a call from a Booneville wrecker company that they had a 2005 Chevy pickup registered to him in storage. He said he took the truck to a Brewer mechanic in December and told him there was no hurry to repair it. When he called the shop, the mechanic said he thought the man had picked up the truck. He did not know how the truck got to Booneville.
A Bonnie Farm Circle, Mooreville, woman said her boyfriend woke up around 10 p.m. and told her she “needed to leave.” She was unsure why he was mad. She said she owns the house and called 911 before the situation got out of hand.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
