The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 1409 Mooreville woman said someone damaged four solar lights in her front flower bed and stole four other solar lights.
A Shop Drive Tupelo woman said she invited a man to her house. He slipped her Adderall and she couldn't sleep. She asked him to leave and he said he would be back. She called 911 because she didn't want him to come back.
A County Road 648 Plantersville businessman said they fired an employee due to drug addiction but he keeps showing up at their home and business. They have told the suspect not to come back, but he continues.
A Cove Lane Tupelo man said a group of kids were playing at the apartment complex. A woman let her dog out as the kids walked by and the dog chased them. He is scared one of the children will get bit.
A County Road 1017 Tupelo woman said her neighbor's Great Dane came over and attacked her 10-year-old beagle. The neighbor has agreed to pay the $300-plus veterinary bill for the injuries the beagle sustained. She added that the neighbor's dog has chased her before.
A Bonnie Farm Road Mooreville woman said a female acquaintance walked up to her front porch at 11 a.m., knocked on the door and ran away, knocking over a flower pot in the process.
A County Road 417 Guntown woman said during the night, she heard her dog that was chained up in her yard. When she checked on the dog the next afternoon, the dog had a slight limp. It appears someone shot the dog with a BB gun.
A County Road 1325 Tupelo man returned home from work around 3 a.m. and found his blue tick hound had been shot through the side and a bullet lodged in its intestine. He said his neighbor has a high-powered pellet rifle and every time the dog gets off its runner, it goes to that neighbor's property.
An 80-year-old County Road 1766 Tupelo woman said people are walking around her property and knocking ion her windows in the early morning hours. She said she can hear them but has never seen them.
A County Road 1057 Tupelo woman said two white males showed up in a red Ford F-350 wrecker trying to repossess her car. She knew she was up to date and called the lender, who said the 2007 Pontiac was not due to be repossessed. She refused to give them the car. The men got mad, cursed at her and then left.
A 31-year-old County Road 1409 Mooreville woman said a roughly 50-year-old male acquaintance has been stalking her by following her everywhere she goes. He has also been sending fake text messages. She is in fear for her life.
A 54-year-old County Road 251 Saltillo man said he was letting a 41-year-old female friend come over and hang out. He has been feeling sorry for her and feeding her. When he got home today, she had let herself into his house and was inside doing laundry. She cursed at him, then left walking north. Nothing was missing from the house.
A County Road 213 Shannon woman said her grandson got into an argument with his girlfriend around 11 p.m. She was uncooperative, saying she did not know his birth date, what the argument was about or if it ever got physical. She said the girlfriend left in her car and the grandson left on foot. She would not let officers in the house to see if the grandson was inside.
A 48-year-old County Road 778 Tupelo man said he brought a 27-year-old female home. He fell asleep. When he woke up, the girl and his wallet were gone. The wallet contained about $300 in cash as well as a debit card and his disability card.
Tupelo Police Department
A West Main street Walmart employee saw a white male stuffing outdoor supplies down his pants. The man fled the store without paying for unknown merchandise along with a fishing pole.
A Shelton Road man said sometime last week, someone stole his Cobra 9mm derringer from a table in his house. There were no signs of forced entry.
A Crabapple Drive man said his girlfriend got mad at him for not watching her child, so she left. On social media, she accused the man of spitting on the child. While the officer was there, the child's father called, saying he was on his way from Verona to beat him up.
A West Main Kroger security guard asked an exiting customer to see his receipt. The customer threw up a receipt and kept walking. It was an old receipt and the suspect was trying to leave the store without paying for $258.11 in groceries.
A woman said while eating at a North Eason Boulevard restaurant, someone hit her car. A Federal Express driver said he saw a gray or silver Ford F-250 hit her car and drive away.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.