The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 931 woman said she was awakened around 3 a.m. by her driveway motion alarm. The alarm went off again about five minutes later. The next morning, she spotted footprints around the house and called 911.
A Highway 6 Plantersville woman tried to file her taxes and discovered someone had already used her information to do so. She said she has not given anyone permission to file her taxes, ever.
A Saltillo woman said she saw several vehicles driving recklessly along County Road 681. She saw a silver Chevy Avalanche with a lift kit go past with the passenger's legs hanging out the window. She is worried someone is going to get hurt.
A County Road 1277 Nettleton man said around 7 p.m. he found a half dozen cows in his mother's front yard, just down the road. Law enforcement tried to contact the owner of the livestock to no avail.
A Highway 178 Mooreville man said a 45-year-old female acquaintance came to his property and caused a disturbance. He told her to leave several times. She finally left after he called 911.
A Ryland Drive Auburn woman said the occupants of the apartment next door were playing loud music at 8:15 p.m. She was trying to get her kids to sleep and the loud music was rattling the house.
A County Road 12769 Plantersville man said a suspicious white Ford Expedition pulled into his tenant's driveway around 7 p.m. Two white males got out and walked away. There was no license plate on the vehicle. Deputies checking out the suspicious vehicle found a Lee County tag on the driver's side floorboard. The tag was registered to the vehicle. Another Lee County tag for a 2004 Acura was also found inside the SUV. Neither tag was reported stolen. The deputy explained that he could not have the vehicle towed, since it was parked on private property.
Tupelo Police Department
An officer responded to the Townhouse Motel just after midnight where a woman was refusing to pay for a cab ride. The woman, who smelled of alcohol, would not cooperate, could not speak in complete sentences and pulled away when the officer tried to handcuff her. The 38-year-old black female was arrested for public intoxication and resisting arrest.
A gold 2001 Acura TL was abandoned on northbound Highway 45 at the Interstate 22 westbound exit. After no one removed the vehicle for four days, officers had it towed from the inside shoulder.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a female customer tried to leave the store without paying for $24.96 worth of clothing and Kool-Aid. She was detained for police, who issued a citation for shoplifting and released her. The merchandise was returned to the store.
