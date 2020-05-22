The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 130 Shannon man said his cousin took his car and had been gone all day. While the deputy was taking the report at 9:30 p.m., the cousin drove up returning the car.
A County Road 261 Tupelo man said a black male acquaintance came into his house and stole $40. He said they were in a verbal dispute and the friend pulled a gun and pointed it at him. The friend said the man accused him of stealing and pointed a firearm at him and his son.
A County Road 1498 Auburn woman said a man was walking down the road swatting his hat at one of her dogs. She said her chihuahua ran out into the road and the man threw a “chunk of a tree limb,” hitting the small dog in the head. The dog fell and appeared to have a seizure, so she rushed him to the veterinarian.
A County Road 878 Tupelo man found a black 2012 Toyota Corolla on his property. He is not sure how long it has been there. The car was towed.
A Drive 1762 Tupelo woman heard her dogs barking outside around 12:30 a.m. She looked out the window and saw a white male in the yard. The suspect ran south toward an abandoned house.
An employee at a County Road 2878 Baldwyn business said a black male drove up around 12:45 a.m. wanting to borrow the man's phone to call his girlfriend inside the factory. He told the suspect that the plant has a break at 1 a.m. and he could talk to her then. The suspect left and came back at 1 a.m. to pick up the girlfriend. When he did, the suspect cursed at the man, saying, "We know who you are."
Tupelo Police Department
A Ridgemont Drive man noticed someone had stolen his Directv box and a USB cable from the back porch overnight.
A man said while his car was parked outside the North Gloster Walmart, someone entered his car and stole his checkbook. He did not know if the car was locked at the time.
