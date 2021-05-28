Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Pastor Antonio Alforo Arias, 23, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, shooting into a motor vehicle.
Cortario Curry, 25, of Olive Branch, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, kidnapping, domestic violence.
Dandre Flowers, 23, of Verona, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, possession of marijuana, enhanced by a firearm.
Lance Smith, 34, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, sale of methamphetamine.
Lorene Williams, 35, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, possession of crack cocaine.
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
A Big Buck Trail Guntown man said he gave his 33-year-old daughter his debit card information in March so she could rent a hotel room in Arkansas. She was supposed to discard the information when she was done. Instead, she has used his account to rent more hotel rooms and purchase things off the internet.
A deputy arrested a man in the lobby of the county jail on a capias warrant. As he was being arrested, the man reached in his pocket, pulled out four pills and tried to discard them. The deputy confiscated the pills and charge the man with possession of a Schedule II drug, in addition to the warrant.
A Bluegill Lane Guntown woman said her neighbor’s dog comes onto her property and jumps on her grandchildren. She is not sure if the dog is aggressive or playing.
Lee County inmates picking up trash along the roadside found a .50 caliber black powder rifle in Brewer Road east of Highway 45. The deputy overseeing the crew secured the weapon and brought it to the property room.
A County Road 41 Tupelo man said he let a couple borrow his car to go to a County Road 45 residence. It is now two weeks later, and the couple have not returned the 2008 Chevy Malibu. He has not been able to contact the couple.
A County Road 2890 Baldwyn man said a male acquaintance has been calling his family members and even stopped one in their driveway to say he is going to kill the man. Today, the suspect has been driving up and down the road in a black car.
A Bay St. Louis man reported his car stolen to the Saltillo Police Department and then located it at a Highway 371 Mooreville residence. The man at the house said he purchased the 2005 Ford Mustang from a guy named Nick Nick for $100. He said he didn’t know the car was stolen. He was willing to turn the car over, if the man paid him the $100.
An employee at the Auburn Road Dollar General said a white male shoplifted from the store. The following day, he returned and sat in one of the patio chairs on display outside. When she told him he needed to leave because of the incident the day before, he said he wasn’t leaving. When deputies arrived, he had already left.
A Trice Street Shannon woman said she heard someone trying to jimmy open the front door around 7 p.m. She went to the door and saw two white male acquaintances. When they realized she was at home, they left walking west.
A County Road 1463 Nettleton man said a 32-year-old female acquaintance was in his front yard without permission. He said she was acting abnormally, running back and forth across the road and messing around in the woods across from his house. The woman told the deputy she was drawing her children a picture while seated on the side of the road. She was told she was not welcome on the property and needed to go home. She left, walking toward County Road 1277.
Tupelo Police Department
A woman was at the Red Roof Inn on McCullough. She got into a verbal altercation with a female over the other woman’s boyfriend. She went into a friend’s room to gather her belongings. When she came out, the right front tire on her Honda CR-V was deflated. Police talked to the other woman. She admitted they argued about her boyfriend but she said she did not deflate the tire. There were no visible puncture marks in the tire.
A woman said a Signify plant supervisor corrected a male employee about something he had done wrong. The employee got mad and went after the supervisor. The woman went over to separate the men. At that point, the employee’s girlfriend approached her with a wooden mallet, saying the woman needed to get away from her man. The girlfriend hit her in the head with the mallet, causing her to fall to the ground. The girlfriend pounced on the woman, hitting her more with the hammer. The boyfriend also kicked the woman several times. Police saw a large knot on her forehead, as well as several cuts on the top of her head.
A Nelle Street woman said she and her husband got into an argument around 7 a.m. She told him he needed to leave the house and he did. She put his things in a basket and placed it on the porch. She went back inside to tend to her child and heard a commotion outside. When she looked out, she saw her husband busting out the windows of her car. He left a short time later. The insurance company told her they couldn’t do anything until she got a police report.
A Chesterville Road man told police he has a no contact order on a male suspect, but the suspect keeps texting him. He said the texts are not threatening, but he is still violating the court order.
A woman said she left her wallet and mask on the table at Chuck E. Cheese while she watched her child play. She then forgot about the wallet and walked out of the business around 7 p.m. When she realized the mistake, she went back inside. Her mask was still there, but the wallet was gone. She said the only other people in the business at the time were a Black couple. They left at the same time she did and “acted real suspicious.” She could not give a description of the couple, what kind of car they had or which direction they drove off.
A woman said she was at the Mississippi Drive Econo Lodge and went outside to smoke a cigarette around 9:30 p.m. An unknown man walked up and asked for a cigarette. He started acting crazy, went into her car and took some cleaning supplies out. They got into a heated altercation. He slapped her to the ground, causing her to drop her cell phone and key fob. The man took the key fob and left the area.
