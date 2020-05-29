The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 559 Saltillo woman said her 33-year-old daughter was on crystal methamphetamine and talking out of her head. She had an outstanding warrant for probation violation and was taken to jail.
A County Road 1145 Tupelo woman said she paid a man $100 up front to build her a cedar chest. He delivered the chest May 22 and said nothing about additional costs. He texted her the next day asking for another $100 and called pretending to be an attorney.
A deputy on patrol saw three people looking into the creek on County Road 931 just north of TEPA. He turned around to check on them and found a white Impala in the bottom of the ditch. A witness said a female ran off the road the night before and he gave her a ride home. He offered no more information.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville woman said her ex-husband just got out of prison and has been calling and harassing her. He has threatened to take the children, of whom she has full custody.
A Pontotoc woman said she saw goats in a pasture at Highway 6 and Graham Drive. She said there is a large crater full of water in the middle of the property and she thinks the goats are in danger of falling in. She is worried the goats have no water to drink.
A County Road 252 Blue Springs woman said she is separated from her husband and has a protection order against him. She said he is trying to text her sister, hoping she will forward them. She said this violated the protection order to have no contact.
A County Road 811 man said someone cut the power cord to the deep freezer in the carport. He is not certain who did it or when, but all the food inside is now spoiled.
A Cove Lane Tupelo man said his roommate's ex-girlfriend showed up and caused a disturbance. She threw a rock, breaking the window above the air conditioner. As she was leaving, she hit his parked car, damaging the rear bumper and taillight.
A Kings Road Tupelo man said he was letting a 60-year-old man live in a camper on the back of his property. He said he no longer wants the suspect on his land, due to his behavior. The man was told about the eviction process in justice court.
A County Road 128 Shannon man said his 53-year-old cousin smokes crack behind the house all day and night. He said he doesn't want her living there any longer.
A County Road 156 Shannon woman said she heard someone knocking on several of her windows around 11 p.m. She said the same thing has happened for the last three nights but at 1:45 a.m. She looked outside and didn't see anyone in the yard.
A County Road 41 Tupelo man said his son got upset when the man's 22-year-old grandson came onto the property. He said the grandson left of his own accord and everything was fine when deputies arrived.
A Crappie Lane Guntown woman said her ex-boyfriend will randomly come to her house late at night and harass her. She said he walks around the yard and knocks on the windows. She has told him numerous times she doesn't want him there, but he keeps returning.
Tupelo Police Department
A man said while he was inside shopping at the West Main Walmart, someone hit his parked car. He said there was damage to the driver's side that was not there before.
A woman stopped by the police station to report she lost her wallet. She said the $125 leather Hobo wallet was last seen when she left Cute Nail near the West Main Walmart around 9 p.m. She said the wallet contained six Social Security cards, three debit cards and $20 in cash.
North Gloster Walmart employees saw a couple in the self checkout placing items into bags without scanning them. They were confronted and detained for shoplifting $108 worth of sunglasses and assorted jewelry. Police issued citations to both and released them.
A North Gloster man said his ex-girlfriend is stalking and harassing him because he is in a new relationship. In addition to the texts and phone calls, she keyed his car. He blocked her number, so the ex-girlfriend has been using other people's phones. He said the suspect has claimed to be in his new girlfriend's bank account. She has also texted him about when the new girlfriend is home and where they have been.
