The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
An East Garrison Street woman said she and her husband were attempting to perform repairs on a house across the street. A female neighbor said she didn't want any repairs and verbally assaulted the man. She then tried to block his vehicle. She walked up to the driver's window and punched the man in the face with her fist. The couple then called 911.
An East Garrison Street woman said maintenance guys were at her house, trying to fix her side door. She said the landlord couple came over, became rude and started taking pictures of her house. The woman said she and her husband confronted the man about taking pictures of her house. She said the landlord got in his truck and tried to run her over. She said he put the truck in park, yelled at her and pulled a knife on her. In fear for her life, she struck him in the face.
A County Road 1439 Mooreville man said someone stole a 2108 John Deere Gator from an enclosed garage. There was an old double action .22-caliber revolver under the seat and a Poulan chain saw in the bed. The property belongs to his mother-in-law.
A County Road 712 Plantersville man said he and his surveyor were surveying parts of his land and noticed some of the pink surveying flags had been removed and replaced with a T-post. He thinks his neighbors are responsible. There has been an ongoing dispute over the property line since April.
A woman said she lets one grandson live in her County Road 1682 Saltillo trailer home. She has told the other grandson to never be on the property. The second grandson showed up. When the brother called the grandmother to tell, the brothers began fighting and the grandmother called 911.
A County Road 261 Tupelo woman said she saw a white Ford Expedition driving carelessly all over the road. It ran off the road twice and nearly hit a vehicle head-on. She didn't get the tag number but thought a white female was driving.
A County Road 506 Shannon man said a male suspect was blocking the drive as he was trying to leave. The suspect said he was going to beat his posterior. When two unknown males jumped out of the suspect's car, the man took off running. All three suspects started chasing him. He picked up some rocks and threw them at the suspects. One of the rocks hit the suspect's windshield.
A West Point man said he was at a friend's County Road 506 Shannon house when a male suspect came by and started a confrontation with the friend. Words were exchanged between the two and they were posturing as if to fight. He said the suspect started backing off and threw rocks, shattering the windshield of the man's car.
A State Park Road man said he was in line at the Mooreville One Stop to pay for his items when an unknown white male with a shaved head cut in line. They exchanged words and the suspect told him to be ready when he left the store. The man walked out of the store, got in his car and started to leave when the suspect threw an unopened bottle of beer, hitting him in the back of the head. The man pulled back around and saw the suspect and a second man wanting to fight. Instead, he drove off and called 911. The responding deputy noted the man had a cut on the back of his head but refused medical treatment.
A West Point woman said while working at MTD, someone broke into her car in the parking lot, stealing a 9mm pistol and $580 cash from her wallet. She said the car was locked, but there were no signs of forced entry.
A County Road 1349 Mooreville woman said she heard a loud noise outside around 10:45 p.m. She looked outside and saw a white Chevy Malibu in the ditch in front of her house with no driver in the car. She called 911, a deputy responded and called for a wrecker, since the car was partially in the roadway. The woman called 911 later reporting that the driver returned before the tow truck arrived. When she asked him what he was doing, he said he had been in an accident and she needed to mind her business. When she called 911, he left in a silver Chevy truck.
Tupelo Police Department
A West Main Street woman said she asked an unknown man if he had change for a $20 bill. The man took the cash and ran into a nearby apartment and would not return it.
A Red Bud Lane man said he set his garbage can out in the morning. When he returned that afternoon, the city-issued garbage can was missing. He called Waste Management. They said they didn't have his can and had no record of it being recovered by WM employees.
A Joyner Avenue man said he listed his house on Zillow with a rent of $1,650 per month. He was contacted by a woman who said she saw the same address for $1,000 per month listed on Facebook. She contacted the suspect, filled out the application online and sent the foreign-sounding male suspect a $1,000 deposit through the cash app. The suspect then asked for another $1,000 for the first month's rent before she could get the key. She went to the address and when the person there told her the owner was not foreign, she knew she had been scammed.
A Boggan Street man said his cell phone was laying around at his place while several people were over visiting. After everybody left, he was not able to find his Safelink 7-inch phone.
A man said while going through the Shine Time car wash on Strauss Street, he felt something catch during the blow drying portion of the cycle and then heard something break off. When he got out, the rear bumper had been ripped off his 2010 Nissan Altima.
A McNeece Street man said he was at his girlfriend's house when a man and another woman drove up and started an altercation. He said he tried to walk away and the other man attacked him. He said he was knocked out and woke up beaten with cuts on his hands and face. He got family members to take him to the emergency room, where he called 911.
A woman said she left her car at a South Gloster repair shop. She said they replaced the battery, starter and ignition system. She paid them $700 but the car still won't start. She said it has been sitting at the shop since last July and the shop cannot tell her why it will not run or why they have not fixed it.
A man said he was staying at a North Gloster hotel while in town for a week for work. He had no issues until his Glock 9mm pistol turned up missing.
Police made a felony drug arrest in a parking lot at the intersection of Ida Street and Lawndale Drive. While waiting for a tow truck, a black female drove up at a high rate of speed. She walked over to the suspect's vehicle and tried to drive away. When officers told her to get away from the car, she started yelling and cursing. She refused to talk to the officers, walking into a convenience store, still yelling and cursing. She was then arrested for disorderly conduct and carried to jail. Both vehicles were then towed.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.