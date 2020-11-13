The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A County Road 484 Shannon man said he hired a man to resurface and seal his driveway, and he was not satisfied with the job. He said the contractor started another job without finishing his drive. The contractor told the deputy he was about to finish the man’s driveway and would be done in about an hour. The man seemed to be happy with that.
A County Road 115 Shannon man said his mixed-breed dog was attacked by three dogs. He said his future daughter-in-law witnessed the attack.
A County Road 1 Tupelo woman said her wallet was either lost or stolen on Nov. 6. Since then, she has been seeing transactions on her debit and credit cards in Alabama and the Atlanta, Georgia, area. She said the suspect hacked into her email accounts using a work phone that was in the wallet. She has since stopped payment in all accounts and had the phone shut off.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Nov. 12.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.