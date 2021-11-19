Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Friday at 11 a.m.
Derrick Denman, 48, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a controlled substance.
Katherine Nicole Gardner, 40, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, two counts of embezzlement.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Fulton woman said she was taking care of her County Road 1498 Tupelo great-grandmother. An unknown elderly white male with a gray beard knocked on the door around 9:30 a.m. and asked for money. He got mad when she would not give him money. Someone in a white van picked the man up.
A County Road 300 Shannon man said his stepfather's son came to the address and took a vehicle that did not belong to him. He said the stepfather died last week and ever since, his family has been showing up and taking things that believed the dead man owned.
A County Road 2578 Guntown man said a black and white stray dog showed up a few days ago. He has fed the dog and now it won't leave. He worries that the dog might become aggressive.
A woman said a coworker at Ashley Furniture in Saltillo became upset because the woman has been distancing herself from the suspect. The suspect said her family would "handle" the woman and make her kids orphans.
A County Road 931 Tupelo woman said a friend saw the woman's neighbor in her yard petting her dog. Later that day, the woman found her dog across the road wearing a red harness, not the black harness she put on the dog. The woman later found the black harness in her backyard.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Friday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A boy on a bicycle dropped off a wallet he found in the road at Fire Station No. 4. Fire fighters turned it over to police.
A woman said someone broke into her unit at a West Main Mini Storage. She arrived to put some things in her unit and found the unit behind her had been burgled and the divider between the units was now missing. A flatscreen television and surround sound system had been stolen.
A woman got a notification asking if she just made a $624 purchase at Lowe's. When she looked for her Lowe's card, it was missing. She went to the store and was shown a picture of the man who used her card. She did not recognize him. Lowe's closed the account, the but transaction had already processed.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.