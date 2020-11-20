The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A security guard at Rayburn's Food in Shannon said an employee got irate and began cursing after he was told to move his car out of a handicapped parking space. After moving the car, the man tried to return, but was told to leave. The employee continued through the gate and started a physical altercation. He pulled a knife and threatened the guard. He eventually left, but said he would be back to kill the guard.
A County Road 1409 Mooreville woman said someone opened up a Chase Bank account in her name without her permission. She said she got a debit card in her post office box that was mailed to the wrong address.
A Rayburn's Food Shannon security guard said an employee was terminated and told not to return following an assault. He said he saw the former employee drive onto the property at 10 a.m., pick up his girlfriend and leave. The guard wanted to file a report for trespassing.
A County Road 484 Shannon man said he hired a Fulton contractor to repave his driveway with asphalt. He paid the suspect $2,150, but the job was never completed. He said the suspect spread a truckload and a half of refurbished crushed asphalt, saying he would come back to spray and pack the surface. He did not.
A woman said a white work truck hit a power pole earlier this week, damaging the pole and wires. Sparks set her County Road 697 hayfield on fire, destroying two acres of hay.
A County Road 51 Tupelo man said he got a call from someone claiming to be with Publishers Clearing House, saying he won $2 million. He was told in order to get the money, he would need to put $400 on a Walmart card. While the suspect was talking to the man on his cell phone, he called authorities on his land line.
A 24-year-old Highway 371 Mooreville woman said her two older sisters have been living with her and have caused disturbances since day one. She now wants the 31- and 35-year-olds to leave. If they do not go peacefully, she will start the eviction process.
A County Road 811 Tupelo man was inside his home at 7:15 p.m. when he heard a loud boom outside. He walked out and saw where a dark-colored SUV traveling south hit a tree. The SUV suffered serious damage, but still turned around and headed north.
Tupelo Police Department
A Milford Street woman said her 26-year-old son took her vehicle without permission. He got mad at her around 10:30 a.m., stole the keys from her purse and drove away in the Chrysler minivan. About 30 minutes later, the same officer was called to the mall about an irate man disrupting a business. The officer recognized the man as the same one who took his mother's van. When he refused to speak or comply with the officer's commands, he was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
A woman said she was a patient at the hospital for 10 days and left her 2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse in the parking garage near the emergency room. She was not sure if the car was locked. When she left the hospital, the car was ransacked. The only things missing were $20-$30 in change, a Zippo lighter, a small bottle of whiskey and her extra prescription medication.
A Hampton Avenue man said he hired a Hispanic man to do some work around the outside of his house. When the man didn't show up for work, he fired him. When he came home today, the house's shutters were missing. Neighbors saw a Hispanic man take them.
A South Smith Street man said his ex-wife has been harassing him for several weeks. She has called DHS on him for things he did not do. She drives by his house and yells at him. They are in the middle of a custody battle over their children.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a female went through the self-checkout and paid for a few items. She then stuffed $75 worth of clothes in her bags and tried to leave without paying.
An officer parked in front of Romie's watched a Chevy pickup back into a 2014 Mercedes, damaging the rear bumper of the car around 8:40 p.m. The officer said the driver looked in his rearview mirror, then pulled out of the parking lot and headed south on Park Street. He followed and stopped the truck. The driver smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and spoke with slurred speech. The 43-year-old white male was charged with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, and open container.
Police responded to the North Mississippi Medical Center at 10 p.m. for a man who refused to leave the hospital after being told to do so. The man told police he was in need of medical attention. The hospital staff said the man had already been in the emergency room and there was nothing wrong with him. He sat down in the middle of Council Circle, blocking the ambulance entrance to the hospital. The 22-year-old Black male was charged with obstruction of a city street and carried to the county jail.
